Rihanna’s ‘Do is a Glamour Do

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

Rihanna

Photo: Michael Loccisano / WireImage.com

Remember last week, we discussed the 2009 Women of the Year Awards hosted by Glamour Magazine? Well, we just got the deets on Rihanna’s stunning ‘do.

Ursula Stephen, Motions celebrity stylist, created Rihanna’s look for the awards. Want to recreate it at home? Follow these simple steps to achieve Rihanna’s sideswept style.

1. Straighten hair using a flatiron, smoothing each section towards the right side of the head.

2. Using a medium barrel curling iron, gently curl the front section of the hair away from the face, creating a sexy, old Hollywood wave.

3. Apply Motions Light Hold Working Spritz to hold the look through the night.