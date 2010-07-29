StyleCaster
HAIR HOW-TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy

Rachel Adler
Braids and headbands are two of the biggest hair trends right now, so we figured combining them is the next logical step. If you need a style that keeps your hair back but doesn’t give you that horrible headband headache, this is the look for you.

Hairstylist Stephanie Flor shows us how to get the look in the steps below. Follow her tips to get this gorgeous boho style!

Step 1:
96979 1280789843 HAIR HOW TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy
Make two parts, one on each side of the head near the ear. Comb the remaining hair backwards and put into a ponytail.

Step 2:
96980 1280789844 HAIR HOW TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy
Take the right side of the hair and braid, lifting up around the head.

Step 3:
96981 1280789844 HAIR HOW TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy
Wrap a hair tie on the end of the right side. Repeat on the left side.

Step 4:
96982 1280789845 HAIR HOW TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy
Lift both braids and wrap around your head, positioning them towards the front.

Step 5:
97562 1282051829 HAIR HOW TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy
Secure both braids along the bottom of the head with a bobby pin. Release the remaining hair in the back.

The Final Look:
96984 1280789872 486x HAIR HOW TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy
All Images: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

