HAIR HOW-TO: Headband Braids Are Crafty And Comfy

Braids and headbands are two of the biggest hair trends right now, so we figured combining them is the next logical step. If you need a style that keeps your hair back but doesn’t give you that horrible headband headache, this is the look for you.

Hairstylist Stephanie Flor shows us how to get the look in the steps below. Follow her tips to get this gorgeous boho style!

Step 1:



Make two parts, one on each side of the head near the ear. Comb the remaining hair backwards and put into a ponytail.

Step 2:



Take the right side of the hair and braid, lifting up around the head.

Step 3:



Wrap a hair tie on the end of the right side. Repeat on the left side.

Step 4:



Lift both braids and wrap around your head, positioning them towards the front.

Step 5:



Secure both braids along the bottom of the head with a bobby pin. Release the remaining hair in the back.

The Final Look:



All Images: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Related:

Celebrity Braids: 6 Summer-Friendly Styles To Try At Home