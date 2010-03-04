StyleCaster
Hair How-To – Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun

Rachel Adler
by

The ballerina trend has taken to the runways in recent seasons causing us to reminisce about our days in ballet shoes doing plies. We may not miss the leotards, but those buns were adorable.

Xavier Silva, from Mizu New York, shows us how to get the ballerina bun we’ve been trying to perfect since we were kids.

Step 1:
89488 1271267498 Hair How To Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun
Following your jaw line, pull the hair up into a high ponytail straight up to the crown of the head. Secure with an elastic.

Step 2:
89482 1268081837 Hair How To Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun
Run a matte texturizer through your hair. Silva is using Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray to give the hair added texture.

Step 3:
89483 1268081840 Hair How To Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun
Quickly braid the ponytail. If you have thick hair, braid the hair into two sections. This style looks better a little messy, so if your braid is looking too sleek, you can lightly pull the braid apart with your fingers.

Step 4:
89484 1268081841 Hair How To Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun
Wrap the braids around the base of your ponytail into a bun.

Step 5:
89485 1268081843 Hair How To Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun
Secure the braid/braids with bobby pins.

Step 6: (Voila! The finished do see above)
Although a certain undone vibe is part of the look, if you feel there are too many flyaways, spray the hair with a light hairspray such as Bumble and Bumble Spray De Mode.

