Hair How-To – Get The Perfectly Braided Ballerina Bun

The ballerina trend has taken to the runways in recent seasons causing us to reminisce about our days in ballet shoes doing plies. We may not miss the leotards, but those buns were adorable.

Xavier Silva, from Mizu New York, shows us how to get the ballerina bun we’ve been trying to perfect since we were kids.

Step 1:



Following your jaw line, pull the hair up into a high ponytail straight up to the crown of the head. Secure with an elastic.



Step 2:



Run a matte texturizer through your hair. Silva is using Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray to give the hair added texture.



Step 3:



Quickly braid the ponytail. If you have thick hair, braid the hair into two sections. This style looks better a little messy, so if your braid is looking too sleek, you can lightly pull the braid apart with your fingers.



Step 4:



Wrap the braids around the base of your ponytail into a bun.

Step 5:



Secure the braid/braids with bobby pins.



Step 6: (Voila! The finished do see above)

Although a certain undone vibe is part of the look, if you feel there are too many flyaways, spray the hair with a light hairspray such as Bumble and Bumble Spray De Mode.

