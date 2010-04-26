Hair How-To – Forties Pin-Up Curls Made Easy

After seeing Megan Fox (among many other starlets) rock retro pin-up curls on the red carpet, we’ve noticed them pop up at events left and right (call it the celebrity effect). The style isn’t as hard to replicate at home as one may think, and Pepper Pastor, stylist and owner of Pepper Pastor Salon, shows us how to do it right.

Step 1: Curl one to two-inch sections of hair towards the face with a curling iron.

Step 2: Roll the hair around your fingers and clip into place with a hair clip.

Step 3: Spray with hairspray, let cool and set.

Step 4: Accessorize the style with simple pieces like gold bobby pins.

