Hair Heist: Did Katy Perry Steal Katharine McPhee’s Style?

So a couple weeks ago, we reported on Katharine McPhee‘s new blonde pixie cut. And coincidentally, Katy Perry, who vacillates between a curled bob and shoulder-length locks has been sporting long, tumbling waves that are the spitting image of Katharine McPhee‘s hairstyle of yore.

What do you think? Coincidence or hair heist? And tell us in the comments: Do you like Katy Perry’s new longer ‘do? Or should she take some Tylenol to bring down her McPheever?

Contributed by Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz