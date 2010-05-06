Hair Health: Save Your Strands With These Summer Tips

Image: zilli / istockphoto.com

Keeping hair healthy year-round is a constant battle during the winter months we have to worry about wind and heater damage that can cause dry, brittle hair and during the hotter season we worry about frizz and chlorine. How does a girl cope without resorting to blowdrying and flat ironing every 10 minutes?

Fabrice Gili, Creative Director of Frederic Fekkai’s Soho Salon, is here to save the day. gives us beauty tips on how to change up our style for the warmer months yet keep it healthy at the same time.

StyleCaster: What hairstyles or cuts are good for transitioning your hair from winter to summer?



Fabrice Gili: Play with your hair by adding layers or shortening the length. Create a texture, wave and play with a wash and wear style or a shorter hair do.

How can you keep long hair in the summer without it looking heavy?

Play with the color contrast; I would advise doing the Brazilian treatment, because it helps the hair look lighter by relaxing the curl.

My biggest nemesis is humidity! How can you keep frizz at bay when its humid out?

Coat the hair with the right product such as Fekkai Coiff Ironless Straightening Balm to keep it hydrated. Dont blow dry hair with hot air, because the hot air will get rid of the hairs natural moisture and dehydrate the hair; if you over dry it as soon as you go outside the hair will frizz.

Fekkai Coiff Ironless Straightening Balm, $25 at Nordstrom; Apple Cider clarifying shampoo, $23 at Fekkai

How can you repair damage from chlorine or salt water?

Rinse the hair as much as possible, use the Fekkai Apple Cider Clarifying Shampoo, moisturize your hair after you are in chlorine or salt water with a deep conditioning to repair the hair.

Okay, so I love summer blonde, but sometimes it can look dry. What is a good basic regimen to keep hair protected from the sun?

Using the Fekkai Marine Summer Hair Collection. (Also, we like any leave-in conditioners with UV protection. Try Kerastase’s Lait Apres-Soleil.)

Are certain types of hair more susceptible to sun damage than others?

Finer hair and curly hair are most susceptible to sun damage because they both have a tendency to be dry.

Fabrice regularly works with top celebrity clients such as Scarlett Johansson, Sigourney Weaver, Kristin Davis and Paris Hilton, as well as top models that include Naomi Campbell, Raquel Zimmerman, Elle Macpherson, and Selita Ebanks to name a few. Twice a year, Fabrice also leads the renowned Fekkai stylist team for New York Fashion Week and has worked with a variety of high profile designers such as Rag & Bone, Diane Von Furstenberg and Rachel Roy. Additionally, he actively trains the Fekkai staff in new cutting, styling and coloring techniques.