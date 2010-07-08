Hair Guru: How To Get A Retro Side Pin Up

As they say, trends never really die (crop tops came back, didn’t they?). And the retro trend has been popping up seemingly everywhere lately, from clothing to makeup to hairstyles. We’ve been eyeing the Old Hollywood glamour that Rose Byrne and America Ferrera sported on the red carpet this past year, and Eddie Ngai of Rita Hazan stopped by the studios to show us how to replicate the look.

With a curling iron and a gorgeous brooch, it turns out it’s not as hard as it looks! Read on below for Eddie’s hairstyle tips below.

Step 1:



Spray a volumizer on the hair and run your fingers through from root to end. Dry the hair with a hair dryer.

Step 2:



Use a medium sized curling iron and section off the hair into 1-2 inch sections. Wrap your hair around the curling iron and instead of unraveling the curl, pin against your head. Continue until you’ve finished your entire head.

Step 3:



Spray hairspray over the curls once they have cooled to set the curls.

Step 4:



Take out the bottom half of your head of curls, and brush through with a Mason Pearson brush.

Step 5:



Continue to take out the rest of your curls, and brush through them as well.

Step 6:



To finish your look, pin in your accessory.

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

