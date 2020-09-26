These Affordable Shampoos May the Secret to Helping Your Hair Grow Faster

If you’ve ever had an awful hair cut either ravaged by unwanted mullet-esque “layers,” or left a highlight appointment with a new colorist with some alarming breakage, you’ve probably heard the statement “it’s just hair.” Sure, it is just hair, but we all know that dealing with the loss of it is one of the most frustrating beauty disasters imaginable. Sadly though, unlike a bad color job, a bad hair cut or compromised locks isn’t usually something that be solved with a quick fix.

Hair loss or thinning can also be caused by slew of other factors including genetics, stress, hormonal changes, consistent heat styling, diet and the natural aging process. Incorporating an oral hair-enhancing supplement is a great place to start, but adding a biotin-infused shampoo for hair growth to your arsenal is another line of defense that can help speed up the long road to regrowth.

Biotin (vitamin B7) is naturally found in foods such as salmon, avocado and cauliflower and helps the body convert food into energy. It’s also been shown to help to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss, which is why it’s commonly found in hair, skin and nail supplements. It also can help promote fuller, thicker and longer locks when used topically. Using a biotin-enhanced shampoo will not only cleanse the scalp and blast away buildup from product (which can also inhibit growth) but it’s also effective for treating dandruff. Check out some of our favorite shampoos formulated to help boost hair growth to add to your current lineup below.

1. Biotin Shampoo Comprehensive Shampoo

In addition to biotin, it’s also infused with other hair-healthy actives, including nourishing botanicals. According to the brand, it works to promote a fuller mane by improving scalp circulation and removing DHT buildup — another common culprit of hair loss.

2. Re:line Hair Growth Shampoo

Re:line’s formula is infused with biotin, rosemary, aloe vera and coconut. Coconut is a popular treatment often recommended to clients with breakage and damage by colorists and hairstylists.

3. Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Regrowth Shampoo

This shampoo contains Biotin, DHT blockers, and other nourishing ingredients to help restore thickness and length over time. According to the manufacturer, you’ll see visible results after six months of use.