10 Strange Hair Growth Hacks That Actually Work

At one point or another, we’ve all lusted for long hair—and really tried to take better care of our hair in hopes it’ll grow out long and luscious. Other habits include drinking gallons of water and taking supplements because, as we’ve all heard, they can reportedly make your hair grow out over time, but who actually has all that time or the patience? We all want instant results—or something close to it. That’s where hair growth hacks come in.

YouTube and Reddit are constantly populated with what we can only describe as weirdly effective hacks for hair growth you would probably have to really consider before taking the plunge. Most involve products that you would use in other parts of your life, so in that lies some familiarity, but we’d still encourage researching each one if you’re interesting in trying.

Ahead are 10 unusual hair growth methods that the internet can’t seem to stop talking about.

Vicks VapoRub as an Edge Stimulator

This topical gel is our go-to for congestion or a bad cough, but according to thousands of YouTubers, it also stimulates hair follicles, thus leading to growth. It’s also recommended that you massage the scalp after applying to promote further stimulation. Experts have yet to co-sign this method, but word of mouth says the results are legit.

Inversion Method

Basically, this means “hang your head upside down”—and many stand by this method that claims to promote hair growth. It’s believed that positioning yourself in this manner a few times a day encourages an increased blood flow to the head, which, in turn, helps the hair follicle reach its maximum potential for growth.

Shaving Off Edges

Are you convinced your thinning edges are past the point of no return? If you’re completely fed up, start over and shave them. According to many beauty vloggers, this is a time-consuming, but ultimately effective way to create a healthy environment where your strands can grow back longer and stronger than ever.

Placenta

It’s also believed that parts of the placenta—the organ that connects a growing baby to its mother’s womb—can also help your hair grow longer. And if you don’t have direct access to it, brands are now infusing it directly into their products, so you don’t have to jump through hoops to get it.

Wearing a Shower Cap to Bed

If you’ve ever gotten a deep condition at the hair salon, then you’re already adept to the benefits of heat on freshly washed strands. But, if you don’t have time for an appointment with a professional, some bloggers recommend simply sleeping with your shower cap on to trap the heat inside your strands. In the morning, this will leave you with stronger strands that can grow more quickly.

Monistat 7

According to ESSENCE, many women attribute this anti-fungal cream’s active ingredient, Miconazole nitrate, with stimulating hair follicles so they can grow at a faster rate. Most women are mixing the cream with an oil and using as a nightly treatment before bed.

Cayenne Pepper

Although there are now products infused with this spicy kitchen ingredient, it is believed that mixing it in its purest form with an oil is the secret to lengthening your strands. The tingling sensation you’ll feel is said to encourage increased blood flow to the root of hair follicles. But if you have sensitive skin, this probably isn’t the best option.

Scalp Massages

Although we rarely turn down a body massage, our scalp usually flies under the radar. Like all of the products we’ve mentioned thus far, simply rubbing your head a couple times a day also promotes blood circulation and more active hair follicles.

Baking Soda as Shampoo

Besides removing product buildup, it is also believed that baking soda’s antibacterial properties are so strong, it promotes hair growth relatively quicker than its all natural counterparts. Keep in mind that it’s also been tied to hair loss, so even if you don’t have sensitive skin, consult with a dermatologist before switching out your go-to shampoo.

Use Peanut Butter

Pull the peanut butter from your pantry and instead of spreading on toast, put it in your hair. Apparently peanut butter has tons of protein and alpha-tocopherol, or vitamin E, that makes your hair follicles stronger. Basically you warm up a dollop of peanut butter in the microwave for 10 to 20 seconds, then apply into your hair thoroughly. Put on a shower cap, leave it in your hair for one to two hours and rinse out.

Now, some claim this really works, but the ladies from Refinery 29 tried it out and weren’t totally convinced. Guess you’ll have to see for yourself!

Are you game enough to try any of these?

A version of this article was originally published in January 2018.