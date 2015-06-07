Weekend Beauty Hack: Refresh Your Hair Color While You Deep Condition

We live for the weekends, and what better time than Sunday to relax, rejuvenate and get your beauty game on point? These are the best easy beauty hacks to help you look—and feel—your best in the week to come.

Is there anything in this world better than newly-dyed hair? The color is fresh, multi-dimensional and shiny…if only it could stay that way forever.

But nothing gold ever stays, and our dyed hair inevitably fades. That’s where color-refreshing glosses come in: these temporary glazes brighten, intensify and tone your hair without drastically changing the shade. It’s a miracle in a bottle, especially for tough-to-maintain shades like red or blonde.

But it’s been our experience that even the best glazes can leave hair feeling dry and brittle, and nobody has time for that sort of negativity in their life. The solution? Combine your glaze with a hair mask for a treatment that refreshes your color AND leaves your hair feeling lovely. Truly the perfect way to spend a Sunday.

You will need…

– A good quality hair mask or leave-in conditioner. We love Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Treatment.

– An at-home color glaze or gloss. These come in different shades (to lightly tone and refresh) and clear (to add shine only), so you can choose your own color adventure. John Frieda’s colored and clear glosses are the best, both for ease of use and the amazing results they give.

– A pair of plastic or latex gloves, especially if you’re using a dark glaze. You don’t want discolored hands, even temporarily.

– A disposable plastic shower cap.

The process itself is really simple: after washing your hair, put on your gloves. Mix about a palmful of your leave-in conditioner with the same amount of the color glaze, either in a plastic bowl or straight up in your hands. Work this mixture evenly through your hair to the ends, going back to apply it to your roots. Mix some more if you run out. When your entire head is covered with this conditioner-glaze concoction, pop on your shower cap and go about your business for fifteen to twenty minutes. Not only will the shower cap stop the gloss from dripping all over your entire life (so you can watch TV while getting perfect hair), it’ll also keep the heat generated from your scalp contained like a follicular greenhouse. This means the conditioner will penetrate your lovely locks even further, thus making your hair even softer.

After your fifteen to twenty minutes is up, remove the showercap and rinse your hair until the water runs clear. Your hair will feel unbelievably soft, and your color will look incredible. Results last about a week; repeat every Sunday evening for your best, most beautiful hair ever.

