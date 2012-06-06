How To Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free, All Day Long

For our latest “Ask An Expert, Be An Expert” series, we’ve teamed up with haircare experts Sebastian Professional and their stylist design team to help find solutions for your biggest coif-related dilemmas. From creating the season’s hottest new ‘do to getting a salon-worthy blowout at home, Sebastian Professional has all the answers you need to create infinite possibilities with your own lovely locks.

Sebastian Professional stylist Marylle Koken came by our studio to give us some quick and easy steps to combat one of the biggest hair problems commonly mentioned: How can I keep my hair frizz-free, all day long?

To say so long to frizz-fried hair, be sure to check out all of Marylle’s tips and tricks in the video above!

Step 1: Massage moisturizing Sebastian Professional Drench Shampoo and Conditioner into wet hair for silky body and bounce, rinse thoroughly.

Step 2: For gentle conditioning, spray Sebastian Professional Trilliant thermal protection and shimmer complex spray through hair.

Step 3: Distribute Sebastian Professional Whipped Crème evenly into damp hair for super-conditioned air-light bounce.

Step 4: Blow dry the hair in sections beginning in the front. Spray more Trilliant to the hair when it is about 75 percent blow-dried for heat protection and a smoothing shine.

Step 5: Finish blow-drying hair.

Model: Candice Carruth, MUSE

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway

