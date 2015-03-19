Learn How to DIY Your Hair for Prom From YouTube

Prom season is finally ringing around, meaning two things: 1) you get to spend tons of time picking out the perfect dress, and 2) you’ll quickly empty your wallet in the process. With prom dresses and shoes being seriously so expensive all for just one night, the idea of spending money on hair and makeup is basically just not an option, which means you need plenty of DIY ideas for your hair for prom night.

Luckily for you, doing your hair for this year’s prom is easy. With the help of the internet and some seriously knowledgable YouTube gurus, achieving the perfect hairstyle for prom can be done in an instant. We’ve gathered some different looks from YouTube that are simple to create and will work perfectly with just about any dress for your special night!

Braided Updo

For a popular, simple and stylish updo, this braided updo is the way to go. It’s a great look that incorporates braids, twists and buns all pulled together for one perfect hairstyle.

Dutch Infinity Braid

Instead of opting for a typical braid or fishtail, we love that this hairstyle switches things up. This Dutch infinity braid is one of the coolest and most simple braids out there. Perfect to rock on prom night!



Bridal Waves

If you’ve ever wanted those perfect Kardashian waves, here’s the tutorial that will give them to you. You’ll get tips and tricks from a real hairdresser that will have you looking ready for a confident night in no time.



Romantic Spring Braid Bun

This updo is basically the perfect prom hairstyle. It has a ton of tiny little details that show just how much effort that you put into your hairstyle, but also looks messy enough that it’s not too, too polished.

Messy Side Bun

For someone who isn’t into a super slick hairstyle, this messy side bun may be the hairstyle for you on prom night. You’ll be able to rock a less put-together look while still looking formal enough for the event.

4 Quick & Easy Hairstyles

One of our favorite YouTube beauty gurus, Katerina, has done her first hair tutorial and is teaching you four different hairstyles that are perfect for prom night: braids, waves, you name it!