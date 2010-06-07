Hair Expert: How To Get Veronica Lake Waves

Not sure how to add a bit of glam for a night out? Take a hairstyle tip from starlets like Mad Men’s January Jones and blonde stunner Cameron Diaz by trying out Veronica Lake-inspired wave. For your next big event, Omar Lopez, Artistic Director of Sultra shows you how to get the cascading waves of the iconic actress and model known for its peek-a-boo style.

Watch the video above and follow the steps below and you’ll look like a pin-up before you know it!



Screen siren Veronica Lake

Step 1: First, part the hair into four sections from front to back and ear to ear.

Step 2: Slide the straightener down the hair and rotate 180 degrees in each direction.

Step 3: Continue throughout the back sections of the hair.

Step 4: When working on the front sections, start right at the root of the hair.

Step 5: Lightly comb shine serum through your hair with your fingertips.

