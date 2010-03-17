Hair Expert How-To – Get An At-Home Feminine Updo In Time For Wedding Season

It’s officially wedding season! And if you have a overflowing list of invitations sitting on your bedside table, we feel your pain. Although weddings are a great place to meet up with friends you haven’t seen in awhile, show off how good you look to those aformentioned friends and of course celebrate the union of two people, it also means finding a dress, shoes, and the right look for the occasion.

None of those tasks are easy (nor cheap!), so everytime we find the chance to steal a look (half-priced cocktail dress that will be perfect at so-and-so’s engagment party, etc.) we jump at the chance. One way to cut back costs, if doing your hair at home. If pulling your hair back in a chic, simple ponytail gets tiresome, Zahir Ziani from Red Door Spas gives some expert tips on getting an at-home, quick and easy feminine updo. Not that we’re trying to show up the bride or anything, but a single girl’s got to catch a few eyes too.



Step 1:



Divide the hair into three sections and messily braid each section. Secure the braids with a ponytail holder.



Step 2:



Holding a small piece of the end of the braid taut, slide the rubber band up the braid to create a rough texture and huge volume to the hair.

Step 3:



Wrap the excess piece in to the braid and wind the entire braid around the base of the braid like you would wrap a bun.

Step 4:



Repeat with the remaining two braids and pin into place.

Related:

How to Fake Eyeliner in 30 Seconds

How Do I Wear Coral Makeup?

Quick Hair Updo: Alternative to a Braid