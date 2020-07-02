Brown Hair Dye Kits That’ll Transform You Into a Brilliant Brunette

Finding the perfect brown hair dye can be tough. You can’t tell if by looking at the box that you’re going to end up with bright reddish brown hair or brown hair so dark that it’s nearly black. Those dye mistakes can take a while to fade. Or if they do begin to disappear, they might leave your hair looking even more red. If you wanted to look like a bad knock-off Cheryl Blossom, you would have gotten a real red hair dye. Assuming that’s not the effect you’re going for, it can be extremely frustrating. That’s why we combed through and identified the best brown hair dye kits for you.

Whether you’re just looking to touch-up your last dye job or ready to become a full-on brunette, these hair dye kits can help. They’re fan-favorites and include instructions that are easy to follow for those of you who have never used box dye before. One of our picks even comes with a conditioner, so you can nourish your hair afterwards. The dyes come in a variety of shades, so you should be able to find the exact brown color that you’ve been envisioning.

1. Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme

This nourishing dye from Garnier Nutrisse contains avocado, olive and shea oil to help infuse the hair color into your strands. This kit comes with an extra grape seed oil ampoule that you can snap and pour directly into the mix, which helps make the dye even more moisturizing. There are seven shades of brown to browse, ranging from Acorn to Hot Chocolate. Yes, all of the dye colors are named after food.

2. L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Hair Color

If you’ve been struggling to get a true brown shade—without any red undertones—check out L’Oreal Paris’s offerings. The box colors are accurate and will get you the exact brown that you want. This protective hair dye will remain shiny and radiant for up to eight weeks and is designed to cover gray hair from root to tip. There are 14 shades of brown available, ranging from Light Golden Brown to Dark Brown.

3. Clairol Nice'n Easy Perfect 10 Permanent Hair Color

The hair dye kit promises to be non-drip, so you won’t get dark dye all over your clothing and floor. The kit comes with color cream, color blend activator, color seal conditioner and gloves. You’ll be able to enjoy the rich brown color you pick for up to 60 days. You can check out their multiple brown dye offerings, including Darkest Brown and Lightest Cool Brown.