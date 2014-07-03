10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Conditioner

Conditioners have always been one of those tricky styling products to master. It’s long been debated whether the daily use of conditioner is actually helping or hurting your hair, and though it really depends on your hair texture (and the conditioner you’re using), there are some things you should know about shampoo’s best friend.Here, we detail 10 things you may not know about your conditioner — including how to use it for styling.

1. Use leave-in conditioners for styling: Leave-in conditioners can do a lot for your hair inside and out of the shower. If you’re looking for quick beach waves, spray a small amount of leave-in conditioner to damp hair, comb through and braid. You’ll have thick waves in no time.

2. Tame flyaways with a solid conditioner: Ever have those days where you can’t seem to flatten flyaways? By using a small amount of a solid conditioner, you can easily tame those pesky baby hairs. Solid conditioner can also enhance a sexy slicked-back ponytail.

3. Reduce winter dryness: During the cold winter months, hair tends to dry out. By applying a deep conditioning mask directly to your scalp once a month, dry flakes will be eliminated, leaving your hair soft and sleek.

4. Reverse your shower ritual: This may sound crazy, but conditioning before you shampoo may actually increase the body of your hair. Experts say that when you shower, your conditioner never fully rinses out. Leaving conditioner in after the shower may weigh down your hair, ultimately reducing your volume. Reversing this habit is a quick fix to creating extra bounce.

5. Condition even when you skip a wash: Shampooing your hair everyday can create dry and split ends. Reducing your habit to shampoo each day will create stronger locks, but remember, don’t skip conditioning. Without conditioner, your hair can become dried out, prone to frizz and breakage. Pick a conditioner that works to restore your hair shaft’s integrity, too. Nexxus New York Salon Care Humectress Restoring Conditioner is formulated with an elastin protein to ensure the moisture is locked in place, allowing it to work moisturizing magic on your tresses.

6. Choose a conditioner based on the texture of your hair: Choosing a conditioner can be difficult, but the best way to make the decision on a conditioner is based on the texture of your hair. If you have thin hair, pick a volumizing conditioner and if you have thick greasy hair, chose a conditioner formulated with less oil. Picking the perfect formula can drastically change your hair.

7. Avoid your roots: Avoiding your roots while conditioning is extremely important. Starting from the ends and combing the conditioner to the mid-lengths of your hair is the best way to hydrate your strands where they need it most.

8. Deep conditioning can make your color last longer: Deep conditioning is even more important for ladies who color their hair. A hair mask will ensure that your color stays longer with each wash, sealing in the color and protecting your hair’s cuticle.

9. Avoid silicone-based products: Conditioners are supposed to add nutrients and shine to your hair. By using silicone-based products, you are stripping your hair of the natural nutrients, so look for labels marked “silicone-free.”

10. You don’t need to regularly change your conditioner: Although you may think your hair can get “used to” your conditioner, this is a myth. Instead of throwing away your favorite products, splurge on a clarifying shampoo to use once every two weeks to reduce the residue left behind by conditioners.