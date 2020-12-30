2021’s Hottest Hair Color Trends Are Anything But Boring

Hair color trends come and go with the season but they’re also affected by what’s going on in the world. With salons continuing to be closed in parts of the country, the hair color trends for 2021 are more laid-back and even, dare we say, DIY-friendly. They’re also a lot more fun than usual and that’s probably because we’ve all been in the house for so long, we need a little excitement. A hair update can be a mood booster even in the not-so-best of times.

As usual, our favorite celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Lana Condor, are all way ahead of the trends. Or maybe they even helped define them. Either way, these six looks are ones hair colorists are seeing get more and more popular with clients as we head into the new year.

So, bookmark this page for when you’re able to get in to see your colorist so they can find the right hue that works for you and your lifestyle. Trying to save some money? Go with darker roots so you won’t need highlights as often. Prefer to update the color at home? Pink is surprisingly do-able right in the shower.

Below, find all the inspo you need for next year’s vibe.

Shades of Red

Out of all the hair colors Kylie Jenner has tried, we were most surprised by her newest dark pink/red hue. The fresh, winter-ready color feels new and modern. Los Angeles-based colorist Liz Jung has been loving shades of pink and red this season. It works well with all skin tones and hair textures and never gets boring. Remember when Kerry Washington added burgundy highlights to her dark curls? We’re still dreaming about it.

Colorist and Matrix brand ambassador George Papanikolas is also seeing shades of copper trending. “This tone can be warmed up for golden skin tones or also cooled down to a more auburn copper,” he said.

To keep red fresh (it fades fast), try a color-depositing shampoo such as Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($14 at Ulta).

Dark Roots

Jung says Hailey Bieber‘s golden blonde with dark roots is one of the most requested hair colors right now. And for good reason. The low-maintenance look doesn’t have to be touched up as often so you can go longer in between salon visits. Ask your stylist for “shadow roots” or a more ombré highlight style. Use a hair mask in between visits to keep your strands strong.

Try Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask ($30 at Sephora).

Pastel Pink

Pink has basically been the color of quarantine, seen on celebrities including Kaia Gerber, Madonna, Julianne Hough, JoJo, Faith Hill and her daughter, Ariel Winter, Joe Jonas and Charli D’Amelio. Phew! We told you it was a popular hue. There’s a good reason. Besides just being fun, pink hair is pretty easy to achieve at home without damaging your strands. While we don’t recommend bleaching your hair at home, if your mane is already on the lighter side, you can use a color-depositing conditioner for a temporary look that will fade over time.

Try Keracolor Clenditioner Hair Dye ($17.99 at Amazon).

Glossy Black

We can’t stop drooling over Lana Condor’s glossy black strands from STYLECASTER’s Self Love cover shoot. Both Kim Kardashian-West and Dua Lipa recently went back to jet black, as well. Although it resembles a single color, the right black shade is a little more complicated.

“This sounds easier than it is since most people think of glossy black as one color,” says Papanikolas. “There are actually multiple tones involved to get the right shine and movement without looking inky and solid.” He says to have your stylist use a gloss with a sheer acidic brunette toner. Then, use green-based shampoo to neutralize unwanted red tones.

Try Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Shampoo ($14 at Ulta).

Bronde Foliage

“You’ll get a gorgeous balance of color by pairing delicate babylights and framing the face and roots with a stronger balayage,” says Papanikolas of bronde foliage like on Beyoncé. “This look has a universal appeal since it works for most hair colors within the range of dark black to dark blonde. Due to the unpredictable nature that is coming in 2021, this look is great for those who want something low maintenance and within a budget.”

Banish brash in between appointments with John Frieda Violet Crush for Blondes Purple Shampoo ($11.99 at Ulta).

Chunky Highlights

Yes, 2003’s heavy highlights are still back and maybe even better than ever. Jung calls these “McDonald’s arches” with bright blonde in the front and others call them money pieces. Either way, celebs including Bella Hadid and JLo have been going heavy with their highlights with tons of cool-girl contrast. Jung says clients continue to ask for this style and just looking at Jennifer Lopez, we can see why. Keep your bleached strands strong with fortifying shampoo.

Try Virtue Recovery Shampoo ($38 at Sephora).