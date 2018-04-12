The Boldest Hair Color Ideas Spotted on Instagram

The start of a new season is critical for hair chameleons. A change in temperature not only marks the beginning of another hair-care transition, it also activates our inner adventurer who is likely pleading for a style change. Sure, we’re not afraid to do something as drastic as a big chop or set of layers, but a color switch-up is when we feel our boldest.

There’s no shortage of combinations or single colors to try, and thanks to Instagram, their monikers are just as enticing. In fact, the catchy names are sometimes what convince us to take the color plunge on a whim. Check out some of the brightest hair color ideas, from rose-gold pink to denim blue, trending on Instagram and beyond.