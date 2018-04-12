StyleCaster
The Boldest Hair Color Ideas Spotted on Instagram

The start of a new season is critical for hair chameleons. A change in temperature not only marks the beginning of another hair-care transition, it also activates our inner adventurer who is likely pleading for a style change. Sure, we’re not afraid to do something as drastic as a big chop or set of layers, but a color switch-up is when we feel our boldest.

There’s no shortage of combinations or single colors to try, and thanks to Instagram, their monikers are just as enticing. In fact, the catchy names are sometimes what convince us to take the color plunge on a whim. Check out some of the brightest hair color ideas, from rose-gold pink to denim blue, trending on Instagram and beyond.

1 of 23
Denim Blue
Photo: Instagram/@redken
Denim Blue
Photo: Instagram/@aveda
Denim Blue
Photo: Instagram/diaz_hair
Rose Gold
Photo: Instagram/@carlinibeauty
Rose Gold
Photo: Instagram/@katsmeowsalonhouston
Rose Gold
Photo: Instagram/@ty_hair_
Rainbow
Photo: Instagram/@surrenderbeauty
Rainbow
Photo: Instagram/@shaimuahairandpaint
Rainbow
Photo: Instagram/@lipstickncurls
Tequila Sunrise
Photo: Instagram/@nealmhair
Tequila Sunrise
Photo: Instagram/@phillipwoolfe
Tequila Sunrise
Photo: Instagram/@carlieevee
Geode Hair
Photo: Instagram/@babyliss_belgium
Geode Hair
Photo: Instagram/@saruh_hairuh
Geode Hair
Photo: Instagram/@oliviagardenint
Rainbow Roots
Photo: Instagram/@denababyx
Rainbow Roots
Photo: Instagram/@olahairsa
Holographic Hair
Photo: Instagram/@agirlsworlld
Holographic Hair
Photo: Instagram/@davidsolis22
Holographic Hair
Photo: Instagram/@hairspiration_101
Leopard Print
Photo: Instagram/@fudgehair
Leopard Print
Photo: Instagram/@lisafarrall
Leopard Print
Photo: Instagram/@cosmoprofbeauty

