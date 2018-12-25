The Coolest Hair Color Trends for 2019 are Directly Influenced by Social Media Trends

If 2018 was the year of copper, peach, metallic tangerine and bright copper, then expect 2019 hair color trends to continue spotlighting pastel shades. What made these shades so popular wasn’t the color in itself, but how it was enhanced even more with new techniques. For instance, according to expert hair colorist Kate Reid, balayage (aka natural-looking highlights) continued to dominate, but newer takes on the color technique elevated it to even more vibrant results.

They included “basin lightening, which is a quick application of lightener at the hair’s base, while your color is being removed to enhance brightness along your baby hairs and hairline.” Following this root lightening, the entire dye job is typically finished with another round of coloring at the point of new growth–usually the mid-lengths to ends– for a multi-dimensional lived in look.

Filters and Overlays

With that being said, filters and overlays–a direct result of social media’s selfie culture– will only get more complex in 2019. According to Reid, colors will be refined with unique layers that compliment the base color.

“Filters and overlays are achieved by mastering your color, then personalizing with a toner or shade that will increase durability or will add multi-tonal dimension.”

For instance, a pro may add a pink rose filter to copper hair to create a more standout version of the popular shade. Just keep in mind that should you want to go beyond a basic dye job, it should be done by a stylist who can create something specific to your hair’s needs.

Pastels

As for the actual colors you can expect to see everywhere, Reid predicts them to be rose, jade and a metallic violet. For blondes specifically, men and women will trade in permanent dye for demi colors that last up to 24 washes and can be layered with pastels, sans the commitment and added damage.

If you need inspiration before deciding on a shade to try, consider any of these A-list-approved neons, which range from two-toned purple to slime green and sunset orange. Happy coloring!