Rescue Hair Color Removers to Reverse Dye Disasters

Whether the courtest of a new (and perhaps, inexperienced) hair colorist or from a cheap box dye you bought in a pinch, sometimes the color we’re seeking simply doesn’t come out as planned. Regardless of how many detailed inspiration pictures you’ve collected for reference—and thought you’d be able to get the perfect match—faux hair color is pure chemistry, and sometimes it doesn’t quite go as planned.

When your locks turn out bright orange instead of a buttery blonde or jet black instead of the warm, chestnut brunette you were aiming for, it may just feel like the end of the world. Fortunately, however, you’re not completely out of luck should you find yourself in this less-than-desirable hair disaster. Yes, hair color removers are here to rescue your discolored locks without leaving behind excessive damage. While these products may not instantly transform your strands to the color you wanted, they can at least help you return to the shade you were before the incident—which is usually relief enough. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few trust hair color removers that will work to correct even permanent hair dyes to get you back to your natural hue in about an hour or so.

1. Color Oops

This magic hair dye remover formula quickly erases the visible woes of a color job gone totally wrong. The dye-remover is also infused with hydrating conditioning ingredients to prevent over-drying weak strands.

2. L'OREAL Effasol Color Remover

This extra-strength artificial hair color remover gently lifts permanent and semi-permanent color within just a half-hour or so. This foaming formula feels like a regular shampoo and doesn’t have a strong odor.

3. Colour B4. Hair Colour Remover

This concentrated formula brushes on hair easily and works in just about an hour or so. It’s also free of both ammonia and bleach, so it’s gentle enough for those battling hair breakage.