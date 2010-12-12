Rescue Your Roots!

After staring at my calendar uncomprehendingly for the last 10 minutes, it just hit me that Christmas is less than two weeks away. Cue panic attack: I haven’t even started my holiday shopping, I have about a bazillion upcoming parties and I somehow need to squeeze in time for my regular beauty maintenance (brows, hair, nails). There are literally not enough hours in the day right now.

One of the major maintenance issues I need to tackle are my roots. I love getting my hair color done, but never have time to get the needed touch-ups to keep roots at bay. That’s why I’m such a big fan of at-home hair color kits that are designed specifically for your roots. This new one from L’OrÃ©al, aptly named Root Rescue, promises to erase roots in just 10 minutes.

The conditioning gel formula covers every strand, so you don’t have to worry about any renegade grays poking through. It also features a handy, self-contained, flow-through brush that makes the whole process hassle-free–no more messy mixing bowls and brushes. And with 12 diverse shades, you’re guaranteed to find one that matches your hair color. Even Eva Longoria is a fan– she’s been rumored to use it in a pinch when she needs to hide her roots.

So a 10-minute process, nourishing formula, no-mess applicator, celebrity fans and a $7.99 price tag? Looks like this kit has your hair color emergency covered. Now if I could just get it to do my holiday shopping for me, I’d be all set!