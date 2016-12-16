35 Hair Color Ideas for Winter to Bring To Your Stylist Right Now

Winter is here and it’s officially time to say goodbye to beachy summer hair — but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to commit to cool, dark locks to match the weather. There are some seriously inspirational hair color ideas for winter out there that are still warm and bright.
We spoke with Redken Celebrity Colorist Tracey Cunningham — who works with celebs like Jamie King, Khloe Kardashian, and Isla Fisher — to find out what the top trends for the next few months would be.
You’ll want to bookmark this for your next appointment: Click on for 35 hair color ideas for winter that are perfect to show your colorist.
Creamy Blonde
Sure, you can let your roots show and enjoy some low-maintenance highlights for summer, but “I love an all-over creamy blonde for winter,” says Cunningham, who called Charlize Theron’s single-process shade perfect for cooler weather. “It’s sophisticated and more put together than a summery beach blonde.”
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Creamy Blonde
Zosia Mamet
Creamy Blonde
Babylights
“Babylights around the face help to warm up the skin tone when you lose the summer glow are universally flattering,” says Cunningham, who loves a subtle lowlight on brunettes for the winter. “The placement and tone of the color makes her hair feel warm and seductive, not beachy.”
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Babylights
Warm, Copper Red
“Bryce Dallas Howard does my perfect fall red; it’s so warm and rich,” says Cunningham, who recommends you err on the side of chestnut for a more subdued red.
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
Warm, Copper Red
