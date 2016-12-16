35 Hair Color Ideas for Winter to Bring To Your Stylist Right Now

Winter is here and it’s officially time to say goodbye to beachy summer hair — but that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to commit to cool, dark locks to match the weather. There are some seriously inspirational hair color ideas for winter out there that are still warm and bright.

We spoke with Redken Celebrity Colorist Tracey Cunningham — who works with celebs like Jamie King, Khloe Kardashian, and Isla Fisher — to find out what the top trends for the next few months would be.

You’ll want to bookmark this for your next appointment: Click on for 35 hair color ideas for winter that are perfect to show your colorist.