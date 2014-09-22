Hair Color Ideas for Fall 2014: Inspiration For Your Makeover

With the start of a new season comes time for a new look. While boots and jackets are easily one of the most fun ways to update your look for fall, a makeover doesn’t just stop at clothes. Your beauty routine could use a few alterations, too, whether it be deeper eyeshadows or vampy lip colors. If you’re looking for a real change, though, that’s when a new hair color comes into play.
Whether you think you may want to go for a bombshell red hair color, a darker brunette, or you want to go all out with bright, bold rainbow colors, we’ve found some inspiration for you. Take a look at some of our favorite hair color ideas for fall 2014, then tell us which you’ll be choosing in the comments below!
Fall is the ideal time to try out a darker hair color. We love this monotone jet black for a simple but striking color.
Photo:
IMAXTREE.COM
If you lighten up your hair during the summer months and your roots start coming in with fall, embrace the color. Darker roots and lighter highlights can blend into a gorgeous, statement-making color.
Photo:
Davide Gallizio/imaxtree.com
This brunette has a lighter, amber undertone that looks great against the deep colors we all wear during fall.
Photo:
/IMAXTREE.COM
Colored hair is clearly a fall trend, after we saw it over and over again on the runways. If you aren't ready to fully commit, try some hair chalk in a small section of hair first to see how it feels, then go full out.
Photo:
Andrea Adriani
If you're looking to go full on rainbow with your hair, take a note from Chloe Norgaard and go for a mix of all different colors. No matter what you do, you'll be having way more fun with your this fall.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio/IMAXTREE.COM
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
This washed out white-platinum color is one of the trendiest colors to choose this fall. It's bold in the most simple way. The one big thing to watch out for? Hair damage, but if you hydrate your hair well and use a purple shampoo, all will be well!
Photo:
Imaxtree
We're in love with this bombshell red hair color. It's bold, bright shine power will stand out in any crowd.
Photo:
Imaxtree