Hair Color Ideas for Fall 2014: Inspiration For Your Makeover

With the start of a new season comes time for a new look. While boots and jackets are easily one of the most fun ways to update your look for fall, a makeover doesn’t just stop at clothes. Your beauty routine could use a few alterations, too, whether it be deeper eyeshadows or vampy lip colors. If you’re looking for a real change, though, that’s when a new hair color comes into play.

Whether you think you may want to go for a bombshell red hair color, a darker brunette, or you want to go all out with bright, bold rainbow colors, we’ve found some inspiration for you. Take a look at some of our favorite hair color ideas for fall 2014, then tell us which you’ll be choosing in the comments below!

