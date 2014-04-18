The Best New Products for Making Your Color Last

For the amount of money you drop at the salon every month, you better make sure your products are working as hard as they can to keep your locks vibrant in between visits. The right shampoos, conditioners, masks, mousses, and glosses can not only protect, but also refresh.

Above, we break down the latest and greatest products on the shelves for your blonde, brown, or red strands. Get ready to meet your hair’s new secret weapons.

