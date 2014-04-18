The Best New Products for Making Your Color Last

For the amount of money you drop at the salon every month, you better make sure your products are working as hard as they can to keep your locks vibrant in between visits. The right shampoos, conditioners, masks, mousses, and glosses can not only protect, but also refresh.
Above, we break down the latest and greatest products on the shelves for your blonde, brown, or red strands. Get ready to meet your hair’s new secret weapons.
More From Beauty High:
Purple is Officially the New ‘It’ Hair Color
10 Guys Reveal What They Think of Your Hair Color
Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Explained
Keep your color healthy with Rita Hazan's Color Gloss collection, which includes formulas for blonde/highlighted hair (to brighten and illuminate), brown (to restore richness), red (to add a hint of red tones back into hair), breaking brass (to tone down brassiness and orange hues), and clear gloss (to add high shine and vibrancy to all hair shades). Apply 2-4 times per week.
Rita Hazan Color Gloss, $26 each, ritahazan.com
Pantene's Color Preserve Cleansing Conditioner has double the benefits—it gently cleanses, while intensely conditioning, to maintain your color longer. Plus, it smells ah-ma-zing thanks to sweet almond oil.
Pantene's Color Preserve Cleansing Conditioner, $6.49, Amazon.com
Phyto's power ingredient trifecta makes this Phytocitrus Color Protect Radiance Shampoo a must-have for your shower. Grapefruit extract seals the cuticle to infuse shine, sea buckthorn locks in color and prevents fading, and sweet almond proteins will make your hair super soft (and your colorist super happy).
Phytocitrus Color Protect Radiance Shampoo, $19, sephora.com
The secret behind any well highlighted or colored mane is a great mask. With tea tree oil extract and sunflower seed oil, TRESemme's Renewal Hair & Scalp Deep Conditioning Mask nourishes, moisturizes, and strengthens—all for $5. Can't beat that.
TRESemme Renewal Hair & Scalp Deep Conditioning Mask, $4.87, Amazon.com
The right styling products are just important for preserving color as your shampoo and conditioner are. Color Wow's Brass Banned Mousse for Blondes or Brunettes corrects your hue while making your desired style easier to create. The lavender-tinted formula counteracts harsh, brassy blonde tones and the teal-tinted formula eliminates unwanted orange and red tones. It's time to get involved.
Color Wow Brass Banned Mousse, $24 each, ulta.com
Clarins' new Sunscreen Care Oil Spray SPF 30 does for your hair what SPF does for your skin: protects from sun, salt water, and chlorine damage thanks to Nyamplung Oil, Senna and Plane Tree extracts. Don't pack your beach bag without it.
Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray SPF 30, $35, clarinsusa.com