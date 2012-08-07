Watch: How to Get the Dip Dye Look With Chalk

Colored strands are not anything new — trust us, this trend has been analyzed, tested, and talked into the ground. But, it’s also one of those trends that surprised many when it simply didn’t just go away after it was spotted on the runways of Proenza Schouler’s surfer girl models at their S/S 2010 show. So now, since we don’t want to recommend that you dye your entire head a shade of blue or green (although we’ve tried it, and while the results are fun, the upkeep is not) we’re here to show you how to get the same instant gratification without the salon visit.

In the video above, we walk you through how to “chalk” your hair with art pastels that you can easily find at your local art store. Forgive our craziness (we were hair chalking after all!) but you’ll see our model Laurel is a bit skeptical (and then she falls in love) and even wears the style to a bridal shower! The chalking takes mere minutes and it washes out the next time that you shower. So just in case you ever wondered how you would look with a couple of red streaks in your brown hair — now you can find out.