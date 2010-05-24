Hair Care Stops Being Polite & Starts Getting Real

Last month I told you about Pantene’s awesome contest to try and find the first reality hair star. You guys sent in your videos and 12 lucky ladies were chosen as semi-finalists and flown to New York for a test shoot where they had their hair styled by superstar stylist Danilo. Check out what Danilo had to say about the ladies and their magnificent manes:

On Friday Pantene announced that three finalists had been chosen–Huda Mumin, Valerie Castillo and Marissa Hopson. One of these three gorgeous gals will star alongside the fabulous Stacy London in an ad that’s set to air tomorrow (May 25) between 9 and 10 P.M. EST on three different networks–Oxygen, Bravo and NBC.

I for one cannot wait to see the ad, mostly because I’m curious to see how a reality hair ad will differ from a regular one. And, of course, to see who gets crowned the next Reality Hair Star. My vote’s for Huda–Who do you guys think should win?