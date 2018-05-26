The Most Effective Product Pairs for Every Hair Texture

With thousands of hair products on the market, it can take quite some time and a load of money to find out what actually works best for you. And since we’ve all got different textures, there’s no such thing as one size fits all. Our stylists may recommend using the same products used during our salon visit, but sometimes it just doesn’t work the way we hoped.

The only assumption we can make is that more often than not, we need more than one product to reach whatever #hairgoals we’ve set for ourselves, whether it’s smoothing out frizzies or adding volume to lifeless strands. So we touched base with a few experts to create the perfect cocktails for your texture. Find your perfect match ahead.

Fine and Flat

If your strands are fine or flat, you’re probably looking to add some volume and bring life back into your hair. “For fine hair, the goal is to create body without weighing strands down,” says Katie Manselle, Oribe hair care educator. “Apply a volumizing spray at the root to give hair a lot of body and finish with a lightweight balm styler to add sheen and hold.” This feather-like combo gives strands controllable movement, so you don’t have hair that is sticking to your scalp.

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Spray

Get thicker strands now and later with this vegan volumizing spray. Infused with ginger and biotin, this spray not only thickens strands with each spritz but promotes new follicle growth over time.

$20 at Briogeo

Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler

Made for fine strands, this weightless styling cream gives soft hold and shine to liven up your tresses. Bonus: A blend of passion fruit seed oil and acai gives hair a boost of hydration.

$42 at Oribe

Wavy

If your hair is not quite straight but not quite curly, you’d likely label it wavy. Hair that has any texture is often desperate for added moisture to revive a defined shape into the strands. “For wavy textures, look for lightweight products with anti-frizz ingredients that are pro-moisture,” says Sarah Potempa, celebrity hairstylist and inventor of The Beachwaver Co.

Anti-frizz products can come in a variety of formulas. It’s important to know which formula best suits your hair type, from serums and sprays to soufflés. If your hair is on the finer side, a lightweight serum is a great option. It will give hair hold and shine without looking greasy. For wavy girls with thicker hair, opt for a hydrating lotion or cream and apply the product on your ends so your waves don’t lose their form. Finish with a spritz of lightweight hair spray to lock in your style.

Living Proof Prime Style Extender

There’s nothing exciting about walking out of the house only to find that your waves have fallen flat. This lightweight cream not only gives touchable hold but helps extend the life of your style so you can go through a day’s activities with confidence.

$20 at Sephora

R+Co Tinsel

You don’t have to worry about the oils in this two-in-one smoother and hydrator feeling greasy on your hair. A blend of jojoba and argan oils soften and hydrate strands without sitting atop the hair shaft.

$25 at R+Co

Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray

Seal in your style with this flexible-hold hair spray. Spritz as little or as much as you like, but it’s sure to stay soft and flake-free.

$25 at Amika

Curly and Kinky

From S-shaped spirals to coils, moisture is key, and the experts agree. “For curly hair, cocktailing products enhances the natural curl pattern,” shares Giovanni Vaccaro, Glamsquad artistic director. “Combining a moisture cream with a curl gel works to create separation within the curls while hydrating the hair.” Like wavy girls, the consistency of the curl cream will depend on the weight of your hair. For finer hair, opt for a lotion or milk, while thicker textures should choose a thicker cream.

Ouai Curl Jelly

This two in one gel-oil not only gives hair hold and structure but minimizes frizz and hydrates your spirals.

$26 at Ouai

Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream

A medium-weight curl cream that helps smooth frizz and keep hair shiny and moisturized.

$25 at Amika

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Smoothie

Great for girls with thick and dense coils, this weighted cream hydrates and helps to elongate coils.

$12 at Sally Beauty