Hair Accessories Are Trending At New York Fashion Week

Natural, textured waves and low ponytails might still be going strong in the runway beauty world, but this season, you’ll find that these classic designer go-to ‘dos are getting upgraded. Between headbands, detailed hair-ties, and barrettes, hair accessories are having a moment at New York Fashion Week. After the appearance of the barrette last season at the Céline show and the nod to floral appliques at the Dolce and Gabbana show, the resurgence of hair accessories shouldn’t be that big of a shocker.
Over at Carolina Herrera, ponytails were wrapped with glamorous metallic leather lacing, while the models at Honor walked down the runway with bouncing waves and thick fabric headbands. Click through to see how all the designers at New York Fashion Week are utilizing this returning trend.
Headbands appeared backstage at the Richard Chai show, as the Unite team added dry texturizer spray to the models hair before putting on a headband, pulling hair back into a ponytail with a clear hair-tie, and pinning it back into an effortless, looped bun. Hairstylist Frank Rizzieri explained that the texture in the hair would keep the headband from slipping off—a hairstyling problem we've all faced.
Hairstylist Orlando Pita for PHYTO got to work with hair accessories yet again this season, with handmade leather barrettes at Derek Lam. Pita dried the top section of the hair with a blow dryer and let the bottom section air dry, as the top was meant to be very controlled. After tying hair back in a low, bell-shaped ponytail with an off-center part, Orlando added in the hair accessory.
Bumble and bumble hairstylist Allen Thomas Wood finished off this ponytail at the Tanya Taylor show by knotting a leather hair-tie at the base.
At Monique Lhuillier, hairstylists left a top section of the hair down and pulled the rest back into a low ponytail that was secured with a wrapped black hair tie. To get the look, experts started off by applying Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse and blow-drying the hair. After the hair was almost dry, Moroccanoil Styling Gel was worked into the hair for its smoothing and straightening properties. To get the look, leave about a 1.5 inch section in the front down and pull the rest back, setting it with a control hairspray.
At the SUNO show, hairstylist Odile Gilbert for Kenra Professional gathered hair into a low ponytail after straightening it, looping it up and fastening it with this intricate barrette. To achieve the slicked back look on the top, Kenra Volume Mousse 12 was applied while the Kenra Platinum Texturzing Taffy was applied to the back of the hair.
If you're into headbands, Fall/Winter 2015 is clearly your season. Over at Honor, James Pecis for Beauty.com curled hair with a barrel curling iron and pinned the top section back, keeping it in place with Phytolaque Soie Hairspray. He then added in the colored headband and pinned it in place at the nape of the next.
At the Cushnie et Ochs show, Antonio Corral Calero for Moroccanoil used a combination of undone, natural waves and sleek, wet-looking textures to get this look. After securing the slicked hair behind the ears, he added in geometrically-arranged bobby pins that separate the two textures from one another.
Gathering hair into a low ponytail, hairstylist Orlando Pita for TRESemmé used pewter and silver leather lace to wrap around the base of this aquatic-inspired hairstyle at the Carolina Herrera show. To make the hairstyle appear wet, Orlando applied gel to the top of the hair and worked through TRESemmé Get Sleek Blow Dry Balm through the base before straightening it. To enhance the wet look even more, he sprayed in the TRESemmé Smooth and Silky Shine Spray.
At the Proenza Schouler show, the models hair was made to look like it was drenched in product. Hairstylist Anthony Turner for Bumble and bumble continually added product to the models' locks in stages, blow-drying before adding in even more. The top of the hair was left super slick to the head and accessorized with leather headpieces.
