Hair Accessories Are Trending At New York Fashion Week

Natural, textured waves and low ponytails might still be going strong in the runway beauty world, but this season, you’ll find that these classic designer go-to ‘dos are getting upgraded. Between headbands, detailed hair-ties, and barrettes, hair accessories are having a moment at New York Fashion Week. After the appearance of the barrette last season at the Céline show and the nod to floral appliques at the Dolce and Gabbana show, the resurgence of hair accessories shouldn’t be that big of a shocker.

Over at Carolina Herrera, ponytails were wrapped with glamorous metallic leather lacing, while the models at Honor walked down the runway with bouncing waves and thick fabric headbands. Click through to see how all the designers at New York Fashion Week are utilizing this returning trend.

