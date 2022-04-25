StyleCaster
Spring’s Cutest Hair Accessories Prove Blair Waldorf-Style Is Back & Better Than Ever

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Adobe/Retailers. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

No beauty or fashion trend comes and goes as often as hair accessories. We went from the bow headbands of Gossip Girl‘s Blair Waldorf in 2007 to pearl-detailed designer hair clips in 2013. Then, during lockdown, TikTok made the ’90s claw clip come back with a vengeance. Because everything old is new again, the cutest hair accessories for spring bring all of these trends together and now, anything goes. It’s a lot more fun this time around.

Oversized bows have never felt chicer, bedazzled headbands feel fresh again (really), and clips and pins are colorful, funky and creative. Just look at the last few big red carpets. Selena Gomez wore a big Chanel hair bow to the SAG Awards, where Juno Temple, Helen Mirren and HoYeon Jung also went for eye-catching hair accessories.

Y2K-era hair accessories are blowing up, as well. Bella Hadid wore the popular early-2000s stretch comb headband to her sister Gigi’s birthday party this past weekend and you cannot pass a girl on TikTok who isn’t wearing some type of claw clip. It’s the easiest and often most affordable way to get in on spring’s biggest trends. Shop some of our favorite styles, below.

the hair edit bow

Ulta.

The Hair Edit Black Satin Ribbon Scrunchie

Get Selena Gomez’s chic bow look for under $4!

Black Satin Ribbon Scrunchie $3.97
lele headband

Lele Sadoughi.

Lele Sadoughi Smiley Face Crystal Knotted Headband

You know designer Lele Sadoughi makes some of the cutest headbands on the market. This one is especially special because it’s a collaboration with 14-year-old Valentina, a survivor of leukemia. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Salood, a nonprofit company supporting financial aid to families with pediatric cancer.

Smiley Face Crystal Knotted Headband $195
chunks hair clip

Nordstrom.

Chunks Wave Embellished Barrette

Chunks is the WOC-owned, female-operated brand based in Seattle that all the cool girls wear. Some of the brand’s chicest accessories are currently on sale at Nordstrom so now’s your chance to cop.

Wave Embellished Barrette $8.40
balmain hair accessories

Balmain Hair.

Balmain Hair Couture Limited Edition Headband

Balmain Hair is back with new haircare and these splurge-worthy, limited-edition accessories. Sure, prices are steep but they’re less than a $2k handbag from the brand.

Limited Edition Headband $510
12 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips for Woman

Amazon.

Centstar 12 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips

Have a claw clip ready for every. single. outfit.

12 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips $15.99
slip hair wrap

Slip.

Slip x Alice + Olivia Silk Hair Wrap

This reversible silk wrap doesn’t just prevent tangles and help with curl preservation. It also makes for a cute Y2K-style accessory for any day.

Silk Hair Wrap $85
x REVOLVE Angel Big Effing Clip

Revolve.

Emi Jay x Revolve Angel Big Effing Clip

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber love this accessories brand and we’re especially fans of its Revolve collection.

Angel Big Effing Clip $77
Kitsch Gold Open Shape Claw Clip

Kitsch.

Kitsch Gold Open Shape Claw Clip

Update your claw clip to this pretty gold style for a night out.

Gold Open Shape Claw Clip $8
Scunci Effortless Beauty Headband

Scunci.

Scunci Effortless Beauty Headband

Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian love these Y2K headbands .

Effortless Beauty Headband (Pack of 2) $4.45
Goody Barbie Pearl Headband Springs Cutest Hair Accessories Prove Blair Waldorf Style Is Back & Better Than Ever

Target.

Goody Barbie Pearl Headband

This pearl headband only looks expensive.

Goody Barbie Pearl Headband $5.99
Hyacinth Flip Clip Jennifer Behr brand:Jennifer Behr

Revolve.

Jennifer Behr Hyacinth Flip Clip

This handmade flower clip is made from organza and tonal beads. It’s luxe and perfect for any special occasion.

Hyacinth Flip Clip $152
kate spade bow headband

Kate Spade New York.

Kate Spade New York Metallic Bow Headband

Choose from Black, English Rose and French Cream with the perfect amount of sparkle.

Metallic Bow Headband $48
Springs Cutest Hair Accessories Prove Blair Waldorf Style Is Back & Better Than Ever

Supercrush.

Supercrush Light Tortoise Crush Clip

Tortoise literally never goes out of style.

Light Tortoise Crush Clip $18
