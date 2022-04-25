Spring’s Cutest Hair Accessories Prove Blair Waldorf-Style Is Back & Better Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

No beauty or fashion trend comes and goes as often as hair accessories. We went from the bow headbands of Gossip Girl‘s Blair Waldorf in 2007 to pearl-detailed designer hair clips in 2013. Then, during lockdown, TikTok made the ’90s claw clip come back with a vengeance. Because everything old is new again, the cutest hair accessories for spring bring all of these trends together and now, anything goes. It’s a lot more fun this time around.

Oversized bows have never felt chicer, bedazzled headbands feel fresh again (really), and clips and pins are colorful, funky and creative. Just look at the last few big red carpets. Selena Gomez wore a big Chanel hair bow to the SAG Awards, where Juno Temple, Helen Mirren and HoYeon Jung also went for eye-catching hair accessories.

Y2K-era hair accessories are blowing up, as well. Bella Hadid wore the popular early-2000s stretch comb headband to her sister Gigi’s birthday party this past weekend and you cannot pass a girl on TikTok who isn’t wearing some type of claw clip. It’s the easiest and often most affordable way to get in on spring’s biggest trends. Shop some of our favorite styles, below.

The Hair Edit Black Satin Ribbon Scrunchie

Get Selena Gomez’s chic bow look for under $4!

Lele Sadoughi Smiley Face Crystal Knotted Headband

You know designer Lele Sadoughi makes some of the cutest headbands on the market. This one is especially special because it’s a collaboration with 14-year-old Valentina, a survivor of leukemia. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Salood, a nonprofit company supporting financial aid to families with pediatric cancer.

Chunks Wave Embellished Barrette

Chunks is the WOC-owned, female-operated brand based in Seattle that all the cool girls wear. Some of the brand’s chicest accessories are currently on sale at Nordstrom so now’s your chance to cop.

Balmain Hair Couture Limited Edition Headband

Balmain Hair is back with new haircare and these splurge-worthy, limited-edition accessories. Sure, prices are steep but they’re less than a $2k handbag from the brand.

Centstar 12 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips

Have a claw clip ready for every. single. outfit.

Slip x Alice + Olivia Silk Hair Wrap

This reversible silk wrap doesn’t just prevent tangles and help with curl preservation. It also makes for a cute Y2K-style accessory for any day.

Emi Jay x Revolve Angel Big Effing Clip

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber love this accessories brand and we’re especially fans of its Revolve collection.

Kitsch Gold Open Shape Claw Clip

Update your claw clip to this pretty gold style for a night out.

Scunci Effortless Beauty Headband

Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian love these Y2K headbands .

Goody Barbie Pearl Headband

This pearl headband only looks expensive.

Jennifer Behr Hyacinth Flip Clip

This handmade flower clip is made from organza and tonal beads. It’s luxe and perfect for any special occasion.

Kate Spade New York Metallic Bow Headband

Choose from Black, English Rose and French Cream with the perfect amount of sparkle.

Supercrush Light Tortoise Crush Clip

Tortoise literally never goes out of style.