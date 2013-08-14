StyleCaster
Hair Accessories For Your Ponytail: Cuffs, Headbands and More

Rachel Nussbaum
Hair Accessories For Your Ponytail: Cuffs, Headbands and More
While the hair professionals can make any basic ponytail look exciting and fresh, sometimes it takes us a little extra effort to reach the same level off the runway. While a polished pony can make a statement, often times that statement is just “this is boring,” which is something we never want our hair to say. Plus, hitting the balance is never easy: too much time spent perfecting each strand, and it can look stuffy and shellacked. Too much casual-cool mussing, and you can overshoot “grunge” into “greaseball,” which is dangerous territory to say the least.

The easiest way to shortcut a pony while still standing out? Stock up on hair accessories, and no one’ll ever know it only took five minutes. So here, our favorite ponytail holders and headbands in every price range. There’s a pony wave coming, and we’re ready to ride it.

These spikes are edgy but easy, two of our favorite things.

Berry 'Spiked Out' Ponytail Holder, $10, Nordstrom

Photo: Image via Nordstrom/Image via Nordstrom

We love most everything Deepa Gurnani makes, but this ponytail wrap in particular would make even our messiest of ponies look intentional.

Deepa Gurnani crystal & chain ponette, $22, BeautyBar.com

Photo: Image via the Beauty Bar/Image via the Beauty Bar

Come fall, the black version of this flower hair tie will add just the right dose of romantic to our ponies.

Free Spirited Rosette Hair Elastic, $3.89, Forever 21

Photo: Image via Forever 21/Image via Forever 21

The leather keeps this ponytail holder classy, while the leopard print version
says it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's everything we're trying to
communicate in a hair accessory, really.

Leather Wrap Ponytail Holder, $5, Sephora

Photo: Image via Beauty Prowl/Image via Beauty Prowl

We're a big fan of the headband with ponytail look, and this minimalist gold band would take any basic pony up a notch.

Tasha 'Line Wire' Head Wrap, $14, Nordstrom

Photo: Image via Nordstrom/Image via Nordstrom

These classic hair ties are both soft on your strands and tie-dyed, while the darker colors keep them cooler than their summer camp roots.

Bop Basics Jewel Tone Hair Tie Set, $36, Shopbop

Photo: Image via Shopbop/Image via Shopbop

This enamel cuff takes all the difficulty out of ponytail wraps, without touching their allure.

L. Erickson Atelier Enamel Cuff Pony, $22, Amazon

Photo: Image via Amazon/Image via Amazon

While other bows can skew more girly than stylish, the studs on this one help to balance everything out.

Cara 'Rockin' Bow' Ponytail Holder, $14, Nordstrom

Photo: Image via Nordstrom/Image via Nordstrom

This headband is on steroids in a good way, and we love it paired with both a high or low pony.

Multi Strand Headband in Dove Grey with Silver Beads, $29.99, Emi-Jay

Photo: Image via Emi-Jay/Image via Emi-Jay

