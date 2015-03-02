Beauty Buzz: Hair Accessories Are the Next Big Thing, How to Fight Workout Excuses, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. It’s due time to stock up on fabulous hair accessories ladies and gents, because they’re back, big time. [Allure]

2. Gwyneth Paltrow has become a creative director of Juice Beauty, and will be helping the brand launch more products this year. [Racked]

3. Lady Gaga leaked a fun behind-the-scenes look from her Shiseido shoot in Japan, reminding us all to redefine beauty. [YouTube]

4. Always find an excuse not to workout? Here’s how to fight them – and when to just give in. [Daily Makeover]

5. Find out why Julianna Marguiles wears a wig on The Good Wife – you never would have guessed, right?? [Glamour]