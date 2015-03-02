StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Hair Accessories Are the Next Big Thing, How to Fight Workout Excuses, More

1. It’s due time to stock up on fabulous hair accessories ladies and gents, because they’re back, big time. [Allure]

2. Gwyneth Paltrow has become a creative director of Juice Beauty, and will be helping the brand launch more products this year. [Racked]

3. Lady Gaga leaked a fun behind-the-scenes look from her Shiseido shoot in Japan, reminding us all to redefine beauty. [YouTube]

4. Always find an excuse not to workout? Here’s how to fight them – and when to just give in. [Daily Makeover]

5. Find out why Julianna Marguiles wears a wig on The Good Wife – you never would have guessed, right?? [Glamour]

