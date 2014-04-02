StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Hair Accessories

Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Hair Accessories

Ashley Okwuosa
Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Hair Accessories
There’s a real magic that happens when a beauty trend is one that can be pulled off by everyone. Sure, orange may be the most popular lipstick color right now, but not every girl looks stunning in citrus. Hair accessories, on the other hand, are a trend we’re pretty excited about, mainly because there are so many options, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Proving our case are the ladies of Instagram, who have made chic hair accessories the norm. From ponytail cuffs to hair chains, they’ve found ways to kick up the glam factor on their looks with a simple hair trend. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then tell us which hair accessories you’ll be trying this season in the comments below!

Hair accessories have really stepped up their game lately, and we can't get enough of them. 

We love this ponytail cuff from @Londondopestyle's Instagram. 

@Hairbymatilda gave her braid an upgrade with this bejeweled headband. 

We're not sure what we love more, @Weddinglust's grecian goddess headband or her super smokey eye. 

@Umapadecoisa's headpiece is a great way to make a simple center part extra special. 

A messy bun has never looked so chic. We love this look from @Bella_love___.

@Liorajas  intricate updo is already great, but we love the added accessory for emphasis. 

@Sohostyledotcom's side-swept hair only helps show off her gorgeous hair cuff even more. 

@Eleni_y's flower crown is the perfect springtime accessory. 

