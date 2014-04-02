Instagram Insta-Glam: Chic Hair Accessories

There’s a real magic that happens when a beauty trend is one that can be pulled off by everyone. Sure, orange may be the most popular lipstick color right now, but not every girl looks stunning in citrus. Hair accessories, on the other hand, are a trend we’re pretty excited about, mainly because there are so many options, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Proving our case are the ladies of Instagram, who have made chic hair accessories the norm. From ponytail cuffs to hair chains, they’ve found ways to kick up the glam factor on their looks with a simple hair trend. Take a look at some of our favorites above, then tell us which hair accessories you’ll be trying this season in the comments below!

