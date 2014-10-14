The Simple Girl’s Guide to Super Cute Halloween Hair

While Halloween is pretty much the only time that it’s acceptable to rock a green face, blue hair, and black lips all at once, that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to be that over the top. As the saying goes, sometimes less really is more, so don’t be afraid to keep things simple this October 31st if that’s what makes you most comfortable. If you don’t want to go with a full-on costume but would rather just put on a pair of cat ears and call it a day, we’re just saying you should make sure they’re cute cat ears at least.

Accessories are the perfect way to add a little pizzaz to any look, especially when they’re in your hair. So, when we wanted to find the most simple, yet stylish way to spice up our hair this Halloween, it’s no surprise that we turned to Etsy, and found even better results than we had hoped for. We’ve gathered the best accessories that will be sure to give you super cute halloween hair, hassle-free, so check them out below – but, first be warned: choosing just one for your costume might just be the hardest decision you have to make today.

Halloween Head Scarf, $8, Etsy.com

This head scarf is the perfect way to show your Halloween spirit while keeping things simple. Orange and black checkered cloth tied at a bow on the top of your head never looked so cute.

Gold Crystal Cat Ears Headband, $17.30, Etsy.com

If fuzzy cat ears aren’t really your thing, no worries — because who doesn’t love some crystals? This adorable headband will have you looking like the most feminine feline ever.

Spider Headband, $17.50, Etsy.com

If it’s going to be chilly where you are this Halloween, then this is the headband for you. Not only is this piece completely holiday-appropriate, but it’s also completely practical, as it will keep your ears and head nice and warm – because no matter how old you are, we all love trick or treating.

Bat Wing Gothic Headband, $49.99, Etsy.com

Let this bat wing headband do the talking this Halloween. Dress in all black and allow this to be the perfect simple, and chic statement piece!

Lavender Rose Skull Headband, $36, Etsy.com

Girly and gruesome, this rose/skull headband offers you the best of both worlds. If you’re going for edgy-glam this Halloween, just pop this on top of your head of teased curls!

Blood Splatter Wire Headband, $10, Etsy.com

This is the ultimate addition to any updo. Rock this headband for Halloween and you’ll be killing the game – you’ll even have the blood splatter to prove it.

Halloween Glitter Hearts Halo Headband, $19, Etsy.com

If you’re trying to prove just how much you really do love Halloween, this headband is the way to do it. Glitter and hearts? Yes, please. Simply call yourself Halloween’s Cupid and you’re good to go.