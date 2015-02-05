13 Chic Hair Accessories That Are Way Cooler Than a Hair Tie

Whenever we decide to toss our hair up in a ponytail or a bun, a majority of the time it’s with a simple black or brown hair tie and then we’re on our way. While it’s a convenient way to style your hair, it can tend to look a bit, well, boring. For those of you looking to spice up your hair game, skip a typical hair tie and choose to style your hair with something a bit more exciting. From delicate floral headbands to minimalistic hair clips, there’s a seriously chic hair accessory that can dress up anyone’s hair according to their specific taste.

To show you just how chic hair accessories—other than a hair tie—can be, we’ve gathered some inspiration from the runways. Click through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite hair accessories that totally stole the show.

