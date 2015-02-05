13 Chic Hair Accessories That Are Way Cooler Than a Hair Tie

Whenever we decide to toss our hair up in a ponytail or a bun, a majority of the time it’s with a simple black or brown hair tie and then we’re on our way. While it’s a convenient way to style your hair, it can tend to look a bit, well, boring. For those of you looking to spice up your hair game, skip a typical hair tie and choose to style your hair with something a bit more exciting. From delicate floral headbands to minimalistic hair clips, there’s a seriously chic hair accessory that can dress up anyone’s hair according to their specific taste.
To show you just how chic hair accessories—other than a hair tie—can be, we’ve gathered some inspiration from the runways. Click through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite hair accessories that totally stole the show.
The rose headbands used at Alice & Olivia show gave a feminine touch to the models' overall look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The skinny black headbands worn at Barbara Bui were extremely chic and minimalistic.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Girly girl at heart? Take a look at the innocent floral headbands from the Dolce & Gabbana show.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Rethink hair clips and check out the blue gemstone clips from the Bora Aksu show.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This look made major waves in the beauty world. The vintage-esque circle clips at Celine gave us a new-found appreciation for barrettes.
Photo:
Imaxtree
We loved the velvet headwraps at Devastee.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The gold coin headbands at Dolce & Gabbana can't be missed.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A new way to wear a headband? Try recreating this look worn at Elie Saab, where hair was accessorized with gold headbands half tucked-in.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The minimalistic black hair clips at Maria Grachvogel go with just about any outfit—and lipstick shade.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Tie back your hair with seriously oversized hair bows like the ones at Roksanda Ilincic.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Midnight blue bow headbands, like the ones at the Alexis Mabille show, go great with a dark, vampy lipstick hue.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The pearl and diamond headbands at Moschino were perfect.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Check out this simplistic white hair clip from the Trussardi show.
Photo:
Imaxtree