Hair 411: Hair Gel is Back

Hair gel is making a comeback for those not only seeking a sleek coif structure, but also for an overstyled texture as well.

The best products you can use are Davines for Wizards‘ new No. 11 Universal Instant Grip and No. 12 Cement Powder (a dynamic duo; the more powder you add, the more hold you’ll get) and Redken, one of my personal favorites; I not only use it in the salon, but backstage as well.

Hair stylist, Guido Palau, and his team created the look for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2009 runway show. Rumor has it Marc was fed up with the ponytail and the knot, and he just wanted to see something crazy. That’s how with too much gel, hairspray, and backcombing, Guido and team were able to recreate the ’80s on the runway.

At the MJ show, Guido used Redken Hardware 16 Super Strong Gel, Thickening Lotion 06 Body Builder, and Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray for his recreation.

As you pack away your swimsuits and tanning lotion, have your gel ready for fall.