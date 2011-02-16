Hair 411: Farrah…Forever a Trendsetter

Farrah Fawcett, who rose to fame with her dynamic role on TV’s Charlie’s Angels, died yesterday after a long battle with cancer. She was 62. As reported, at her bedside were her long time companion, Ryan O’Neal, and her best friend, Alana Stewart. Also by her side, was her long time friend and hairdresser, Mila Murphy.

Farrah gave the world endless reasons to idolize her and her iconic locks were just one of those. Millions of women emulated her “feathered” hairstyle throughout the decades as it the trend followed fashion. She began her career with appearances in commercials, best known for her Wella Balsam shampoo ads.

Farrah was a legendary icon that will be greatly missed. The” Farrah flip” that so many loved will forever be with us.

To get Farrah’s signature look, try holding your curling iron vertically. Make sure the tip of your curling iron is facing the floor or the ceiling. Curl lightly outwards and make sure to finish it off with a huge smile, just like Farrah would do.

For more tips from Francesca, explore the rest of Hair 411.