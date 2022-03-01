Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber.

BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain. Founded by a cosmetic chemist, the brand creates science-driven, award-winning, celeb-loved skincare products. These formulas contain premium quality ingredients as well as the brand’s patented technology. The potent active ingredients in each formula work well and work fast.

The product that launched BeautyStat, the Universal C Skin Refiner is “the world’s first serum containing 20 percent stable and pure vitamin C that stays potent from first drop to last, never oxidizing or turning brown,” per the brand.

“It has changed my skin,” Bieber says in a YouTube video she made to celebrate Black businesses during Black History Month. “One of my Holy Grail products.”

Now, vitamin C is the hero ingredient almost everyone can benefit from using in their skincare routine. It fades dark spots, promotes collagen production, gently exfoliates and prevents free radical damage. With a top-tier vitamin C serum, the ingredient leaves your skin brighter, smoother, firmer and more youthful. So, it makes sense why Mrs. Bieber has so much praise for the product.

Like most things, if the Universal C Skin Refiner is good enough to make it into Mrs. Bieber’s skincare Hall of Fame, we’ll take two, please.

Besides pure vitamin C, several other ingredients contribute to this gel-cream’s acclaim on TikTok and with Bieber. Squalane locks in moisture, while anti-inflammatory green tea calms skin and minimizes redness and dark spots. On top of that, tartaric acid gently exfoliates to clear pores and balance the skin’s pH level. And that is how to get rid of fine lines and wrinkles, stubborn dark marks and hyperpigmentation and larger-looking pores.

“I have had great results after only a few weeks, with a decrease in my sun spots,” wrote one shopper on Dermstore. This product’s powerful formula is also fragrance-free, preservative-free and dermatologist-approved.

“My skin feels so much smoother and brighter as a result of using this every day. I often use it morning and night,” wrote a reviewer who also gave it a perfect five-star rating.

Now that you know what’s behind Bieber’s effortless glow, it’s time to check out your cart and start lathering your face in all of the vitamin C goodness this product has to offer.