You Can Use Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Multi-Purpose Lip Liner All Over Your Face

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is a beacon of light when it comes to trends, in the past and future. We’re looking at her for inspiration in 2023 when it comes to fashion, haircare, and definitely makeup. It’s no surprise that when she says what some of her favorite beauty products are, fans and admirers flock to those brands’ websites to achieve or mirror the supermodel’s look.

One such item is the Tower28 OneLiner MultiLiner, a three-in-one liner that you can use on the eyes, lips, and even the face.

The icon always looks so natural yet has the perfect makeup look, a trend she achieves by using this multifaceted beauty product all over the face. It’s creamy enough to blend into any skin type but also pigmented enough that it could work as a lip liner or eye liner.

Keep reading to learn more about one of our favorite beauty products of 2023.

RELATED: The 4 Coats You Need For A Fashionable Winter According To Hailey Bieber

Tower28 OneLiner MultiLiner

Here’s the one item you need that’s just grab and go, perfect for tossing in your purse and keeping with you all day for touch-ups. The OneLiner Multi-Liner is a multipurpose product that is creamy, matte, high-pigment and high pigment at the same time. It’s a multi-use liner for lips, eyes, and face. Our favorite part? It’s made with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and marula oil. You’ll notice that this product glides on without tugging or dragging. Pick from 3 universal shades that are easily blendable.

Tower28 Line + Shine Lip Kit Duo

Combine this celebrity favorite lip liner with a gloss that compliments it in the best way ever. The ShineOn Lip Jelly is a vegan, non-sticky lip gloss that is a triple threat: combining the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, and adding in a pop of color. It’s made with the perfect blend of five nourishing oils that work in unison to soothe and protect lips. The best part? It comes in 13 different shades.