Hailey Bieber Loves this Luxe Face Toner for Dull, Dehydrated Skin

When Hailey Bieber needs to get her skin in tip-top shape before a big event — such as the Met Gala — she sees facialist-to-the-stars Joanna Czech. When she’s perfecting her skin at home, Bieber reaches for Czech’s toner from the facialist’s own skincare line. It’s luxe and pricey but what else would Bieber use? Well, except for her own upcoming skincare line, of course.

This year, Czech launched an entire skincare routine for her celebrity clients (which also includes Bella Hadid) to follow. It’s called The Kit and includes The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Cream, The Cream, The Balm, The Cleansing Wipes and The Face Mask all wrapped up in a travel bag that looks like it could be from a designer brand (seriously). Chances are, Bieber has and uses the entire set, especially when she travels. But we know she’s using unreleased Rhode skincare, too.

Bieber posted a TikTok video this week showing a “simple night routine,” which first includes spritzing her face with Joanna Czech The Toner. It contains the brand’s Triple-Hydration Complex including hyaluronic acid, plant sugars and fruit extracts. It balances your skin, helping keep the moisture barrier strong. I have combination skin that tends to be dry around the T-zone with hormonal breakouts around the jaw. I found this toner great for hydrating my dry spots without breaking me out — the perfect balance. Maybe Bieber and I have the same skin type!

After toning, Bieber uses Rhode products she can’t tell us about yet and finishes with organic rosehip oil.

Right now, you can only get The Toner instead of the entire kit. No doubt, you’ll love all the products but if you’re looking just to purchase a new toner right now, there are other great options Czech recommends on her website. Exquisite Ulta Hydrating Facial Toner ($60 at Joanna Czech) is made in France and filled with soothing ingredients sans fragrance. We also love Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Mist ($48 at Sephora). Either way, healthy, hydrated skin is in your future.