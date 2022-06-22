Hailey Bieber Uses This $8 Hydrating Formula to Double Cleanse Her Dry Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The time has come for our two favorite things to join forces: Hailey Bieber and The Ordinary. For one, we draw inspiration from every beauty product the model uses, and we’re also obsessed with all of The Ordinary’s simple yet effective skincare formulas. So, we were more than overjoyed to find out that Hailey incorporates the brand’s Squalane Cleanser into her nighttime beauty routine.

The model ascribes to the double cleanse and says using an oil-based cleanser has improved her skin so much (the One Love Organic’s Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil is her ride-or-die formula for part one). For the second part of this process, though, she washes her face with The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser, which is such an affordable find to add to your skincare arsenal.

“This is like a milky, creamy cleanser. I really like creamier, milky cleansers. I have really dry, sensitive skin, so I like anything that feels hydrating and nourishing, and I’m a big believer in double cleansing,” Hailey explained in her nighttime routine video with Harper’s Bazaar. “Feels so nice and hydrating, which I love. This one’s good, too, because it also acts as a makeup remover, so if there’s anything left on the eyes, I can go back over it,” she added.

Shoppers completely agree with Mrs. Biebs on this one, giving the product a 4.4-star overall rating on Ulta. One wrote, “Nothing melts and de-grimes like this cleanser. I just keep going back to it. It is heavy, but it cleans so well without stripping. Will stay in my rotation forever.”

We place our full trust in Hailey’s skincare picks and expertise, since she’s the queen of glazed donut skin and now also a skincare brand founder. BTW, Rhode does not have a face cleanser in its lineup yet, so if you’re looking for the perfect product to start your Rhode regimen with, The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser is the perfect choice.

RELATED: A Definitive Guide to Every Skincare Product Hailey Bieber Uses—From $4 Lip Balms to $400 Face Sculptors

Let’s get into what makes the Squalane Cleanser worthy of Hailey’s stamp of approval. Squalane steals the spotlight as the main ingredient in this gentle formula. As former Biossance Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing, Teresa Lo, previously told StyleCaster, “squalane helps preserve and maintain essential moisture, leaves skin exceptionally soft and smooth, accelerates cell turnover and helps reduce signs of redness and irritation.”

This should not be mistaken for squalene, which is a naturally occurring part of the skin’s lipid barrier and aids in blocking environmental stressors.

“Because your body already produces squalene, it instantly recognizes squalane once applied to the skin, so it absorbs quickly and easily, unlike other oils that might sit on top of the skin’s barrier. It’s almost like a lock and key—it fits perfectly,” Lo added.

For the best results, rub the Squalane Cleanser between your palms for 10 to 30 seconds. The warmth from your hands transforms the consistency from a balm to a clear oil. This oily texture is especially great for removing makeup and any impurities on your face. However, unlike many other cleansers, it does not strip your skin of moisture, making this formula great for all skin types.

Next, massage the oil onto your dry face and follow with a warm water rinse. The results? Clean, moisturized, soft, healthy skin. With a base like that, you’re free to apply the rest of your skincare products to achieve the dewy glow Hailey is known for.

If you’re looking for a more complete beauty routine to copy from Hailey, here are a few of the model’s other all-time faves:

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

“It has changed my skin. One of my Holy Grail products,” Hailey said in a YouTube video. This is one bold claim, but the ingredients speak for themselves. The formula includes stable 20 percent L-ascorbic acid (pure vitamin C), squalane and pure epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG, which is derived from green tea and helps with calming redness and dark spots). There’s also tartaric acid for unclogging pores.

Aura Cacia Organic Rosehip Skin Care Oil

Hailey posted a TikTok GRWM video of her simple nighttime routine, which includes the Aura Cacia’s Organic Rosehip Skin Care Oil. Per the brand, rosehip oil is chock-full of vitamins A and C, and fatty acids such as linoleic and linolenic acids. Co-founder of Prima, Jessica Assaf, previously told StyleCaster that these elements are “essential to skin structure and function. The omega-6 fatty acids are integral to epidermal barrier function regulating the skin’s hydration and elasticity.”

“It’s also rich in all-trans-retinoic acid, the bioactive form of vitamin A, which affects cell turnover and collagen production,” she added.

EltaMD Tinted Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

The model has shouted out this EltaMD face sunscreen many times and most recently on her TikTok. It’s a multi-tasking skin savior, since it has sun protection (broad-spectrum SPF 40), skincare (hyaluronic acid) and makeup (subtle tint) benefits.

“A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my Holy Grail,” Hailey revealed in a YouTube video. “I also go on my eyelids because people forget that the eyelids can get aged and saggy too.”