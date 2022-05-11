Hailey Bieber Uses This Tanning Hack at Night to ‘Wake Up With a Nice Little Glow’—& It’s 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a big week for dropping skincare routines, and as much as I hate comparing these two—both Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez dropped their routines in the last 24 hours. I swear the comparisons end there! But if you’ve been on TikTok, you probably noticed Bieber’s video, which was so extensive, that it had to be posted in two parts. Lucky for us, the best part of either of them was in the first.

In between oils and cleansers, Bieber interrupted the regularly scheduled skincare program to explain her secret weapon for achieving a summertime glow: self-tanning water.

“Yesterday I used this Tan-Luxe water spray on my face because my body gets really tan, and I keep my face out of the sun,” she explained. “So, to try and give my face that little bit of glow, I use that water and I really love it. I spray it, I rub it in, I wait for it to dry and then I put my skincare on top and go to sleep and wake up with a nice little glow.”

Now, when it comes to anything related to the skin, we take Hailey Bieber’s advice and recommendations over our own dermatologists. Kidding. Kinda. So we’re ecstatic that she finally shared a self-tanning hack just in time for summer. ICYMI, Tan-Luxe is known for its incredible tanning drops (that stars like Kelly Rippa are absolutely obsessed with) and lotions. But this spray is unlike all of the other products in that it yields a much softer, much more natural finish that’s incredibly easy to achieve.

Better yet: The Hailey Bieber-Approved tanning alternative is on sale today at Ulta for 30 percent off. Usually $48, you can snag the spray for just over $30.

Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water

Formulated with vitamins B, C and E, this nourishing tanner brightens and hydrates the skin while also adding a natural glow to it. The transparent tanner is water-based and buildable, so you can do a light layer if you want a subtle finish, or add a few layers of it for a more pronounced look. It comes in a light/medium or medium dark finish that further helps you find your perfect glow.

Reviewers swear thanks to the translucent finish, they wake up without any streaky pillows or bronze marks on their sheets. It’s great for those who have dyed their partners brown once or twice (me) thanks to what they thought was a non-staining self-tanner. We love a redemption arc!