Even Hailey Bieber Wears Pimple Stickers & You Can Shop the Same Cute Ones RN

Hailey Bieber is basically our BFF, she just doesn’t know it. We love when she gives us the real deal on all any and all skin troubles, especially acne. So when we saw Bieber wearing Starface Hydro-Stars pimple stickers on Instagram Stories, we knew we weren’t the only ones dealing with some pandemic breakouts. We’re going to be wearing masks at least until summer (probably) so it’s good to know how to heal any pimple that pops up. Acne patches are a great way to do just that.

One of the best things about wearing face masks is being able to hide a pimple patch. You’re healing your skin and protecting your community at the same time and you really can’t go wrong with that. And no one knows! It’s a secret! But it doesn’t have to be. Starface’s pimple patches are made to be worn IRL and show off because everyone gets pimples. Even Hailey Bieber.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In addition to being cute, Hydro-Stars help suck the oils and sebum out of a pimple when worn for about four hours. They’re made from hydrocolloid, a gel that draws out the fluids. Like others also made from hydrocolloid, they work best on “mature” pimples, ones with a head that’s come to the surface. They’re not going to do much for a cyst under the skin except keep you from picking at it—which is important too. (For the first sign of a pimple, try Zitsticka Killa Kit.)

And when you run out of stars, fill your Hydro-Stars kit with the brand’s painfully cute collab with Sanrio. Yes, these are Hello Kitty pimple patches and they’re everything.

Someone get these to Bieber—STAT.