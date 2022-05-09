A Definitive Guide to Every Skincare Product Hailey Bieber Uses—From $4 Lip Balms to $400 Face Sculptors

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been staying tuned in to our shopping content, then you know our biggest muse is the beautiful Hailey Bieber. From fashion to beauty, we notice everything she wears and applies because we not so secretly want to be just like her. Who doesn’t want to rock the same jewelry as Hailey and who doesn’t want her iconic ‘glazed donut’ skin?

The wait is over because we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of every skincare product Mrs. Bieber uses. She’s done us the favor of posting so many beauty routine videos on YouTube and TikTok so that we, too, can get glowy skin like hers. We stan a celeb who shares all their skincare secrets with their fans.

You might be shocked by what you discover, since Hailey uses tons of affordable beauty products—from Aquaphor’s beloved lip balm to Starface’s fun pimple patches. But let’s not get it twisted, the model also knows how to indulge and treat her skin to some very HQ items, including BeautyStat’s vitamin C serum and Shani Darden’s facial sculpting wand.

Regardless of your budget, Hailey’s picks are sure to have your skin looking extra dewy and snatched AF. Ahead, find 14 skincare products Hailey Bieber can’t stop applying.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

What’s the secret to her glow? Perhaps this vitamin C serum. In a YouTube video, Hailey said, “It has changed my skin. One of my Holy Grail products.” We can totally see why because vitamin C is the multitasking, overachieving skincare ingredient almost everyone should have in their skincare routine. It fades dark spots, promotes collagen production, gently exfoliates and prevents free radical damage. It’s no wonder why Hailey’s skin looks so bright, smooth and glowy from using BeautyStat’s Universal C Skin Refiner.

Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment

Even gorg celebs suffer from dry, chapped lips. When Hailey does, her “go-to is Aquaphor. I think it’s the best lip balm,” Hailed raved in a YouTube video of her nighttime routine (she’s shared her love for this lip balm in several other videos, too). “It just does the job every time,” she also told Glamour. I understand the hype around this $4 lip balm, as I literally own 11 tubes of it. Chamomile essence, shea butter, vitamin C, vitamin E and provitamin B5 make the perfect concoction for dry lips.

EltaMD Tinted Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

Summer is coming up faster than you’d believe, which means you need to slather on sunscreen big time. Hailey reaches for EltaMD’s tinted face sunscreen that boasts sun protection, skincare and makeup benefits—a prime example of a truly multipurpose beauty product.

“A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my Holy Grail,” Hailey revealed in a YouTube video. “I also go on my eyelids because people forget that the eyelids can get aged and saggy too,” she adds.

Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack

Everyone gets blemishes, even Hailey Bieber. When in doubt, the model sticks Starface’s adorable, star-shaped acne patches on her pimples. “They totally help heal a pimple way faster, so if I’m breaking out, I will always sleep with one of these on,” she said in her nighttime skincare YouTube tutorial. “And they look cute. I’m never mad at a cute little situation.”

Mara Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil

When Hailey’s skin could use an extra jolt, she reaches for a cleanser, of all things. “I’m going to start with an oil cleanser because I have a lot of makeup on and I don’t use makeup wipes,” Hailey explained to the camera in a YouTube vid. “I started doing this during quarantine and it’s honestly made the biggest difference in my skin, so that is how I take my makeup off now. I don’t do it any other way.”

The hydrating product she uses is Mara’s Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, which both looks and feels luxe. It leaves your skin squeaky clean—without drying it out—and simultaneously exfoliates.

bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream

To keep your under eyes nice and youthful, grab bareMineral’s Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream. “I’m usually really, really diligent about eye cream because the eyes are a really, really sensitive area and I’m trying to prevent getting crow’s feet, so I really try not to ever skip it,” Hailey said in a nighttime routine video. “One thing, ladies and gentlemen, not to forget, I put on eye cream on my lids too because those get saggy, too, as you age.”

Aura Cacia Organic Rosehip Skin Care Oil

In a recent TikTok, Hailey showed fans her simple night routine. One of the few products she used was this organic rosehip oil that you can shop at Amazon for $13. Rosehip oil is packed with vitamins A and C, which are great for evening out skin texture and promoting collagen production.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

In a video all about her skincare prep before a full day of work, Hailey treats her eyes to hydrating eye masks from Wander Beauty. “Something I like to do to essentially kill two birds with one stone while I’m masking is I’ll put on the face mask and then I will grab some eye masks like these,” she explained. “I really like these cool gold ones and I will put them under my eyes over the mask that’s already on my face.”

Joanna Czech Skincare The Toner

Keep your skin barrier healthy with Joanna Czech’s toner. Mrs. Bieber drenched her face in it in a TikTok tutorial she recently posted. The formula calls on a laundry list of skin-loving ingredients—from hyaluronic acid and chicory root to sea chamomile, stable vitamin C and many others.

Ranavat Balancing Crème Cleanser

Hailey has said that she tends to have drier skin, so she looks for cleansers that don’t strip her skin of its moisture. One that does the trick for her is Ranavat’s Balancing Crème Cleanser. “I really prefer like a creamy, hydrating cleanser more than I prefer something that gets foamy and makes your skin feel really tight and dry,” she said in a skincare GRWM vid.

Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil

If you’re feeling bougie, opt for Hailey’s go-to face oil. Though it comes with a $225 price tag, the model swears it helps give her glazed donut skin. “Usually, I add one layer of oil, again, just for the sake of looking like a glazed donut,” Hailey said in a YouTube vid.

Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand

Speaking of splurging on skincare, this face-sculpting, vibrating tool feels like heaven. It depuffs, firms and fights fine lines and wrinkles. “Now, this right here is a facial massaging tool that you turn on and it vibrates,” she explained in a video. “It actually feels so nice.”

HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Face Wash

Another milky face cleanser, HoliFrog’s face wash gently wipes away makeup while locking in hydration. “Now that I’ve done the oil cleanser, I’m going to go in with a second step cleanser,” Hailey explained in one of her YouTube videos. “I like cleansers that don’t get super, super foamy. I prefer something that’s like a milkier, hydrating, nourishing wash. I never like for my skin to feel dry and stripped and tight after I wash it.”

bareMinerals Smoothness Hydrating Cleansing Oil

Hailey also loves this antioxidant-packed cleansing oil from bareMinerals that relies on sunflower oil and pomegranate to give your face a deep cleanse. She started double cleansing during the pandemic and revealed in a Youtube vid that “Cleansing with an oil cleanser has actually done wonders for my dry skin.” She added, “Oil cleansing has helped me retain more moisture in my skin. This is honestly one of my favorite cleansing oils that exists.”