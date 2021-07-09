Let Hailey Bieber Show You How A Daytime Shimmer Eye Is Done

When you think of sparkly eye makeup, you might think of it reserved for nighttime affairs. But Hailey Bieber’s shimmer eyeshadow proves it works just as well for daytime in the right tones. The model took to Instagram to give us a peek inside “another day” in her life. That includes full, glowy glam with a light shimmery eye and low-key nude lips.

It’s possible Bieber is shooting a new campaign for bareMinerals or maybe she’s just out and about with Justin getting photographed. Either way, she’s camera-ready with beachy waves and what looks like maybe fresh highlights. The money pieces surrounding her face brighten up her complexion and add to the lit-within-glow vibe.

Bieber’s shimmer eye works so well for daytime events because she kept the rest of the face simple. She seems to only be wearing some brown eyeliner, mascara and blush—though, we’re sure there are some complexion products, too, we just can’t see. The shimmer eyeshadow is also in a low-key champagne color that sparkles in the light but doesn’t overwhelm her look.

To get a similar look at home, you can try bareMinerals Glimmer Eyeshadow in Queen Phyllis ($16 at Ulta), which could be what Bieber is actually wearing. Her makeup artist usually posts a photo giving us the scoop on what she used so we’ll have to wait and see to be sure. In the meantime, wearing shimmer eyeshadow is an easy way to update any look with ease. You don’t have to have your own MUA on hand to slay it.