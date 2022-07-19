You Can Get Hailey Bieber’s Glazed Donut Nails at Home For $7 With This Polish

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the summer of the manicure and beauty girlies are shelling out tons of cash at the salon to recreate Hailey Bieber’s viral “glazed donut” nail look. Bieber’s nails are created with two salon nail products that give her nails a chrome effect, but since the look as been so popular, it’s finally trickled down to drugstore products so anyone can get the coveted look at home on a budget.

In just one product, Sally Hansen dropped an all-in-one color that mimics the effects of the glazed donut look. It’s from Sally Hansen’s Color Therapy line, which uses a formula infused with argan oil to actually nourish nails over time. This is perfect for someone like me who literally gets breakage and peeling nails after going to the salon for just one gel manicure. As much as I love a manicure that doesn’t chip for close to a month, it’s been nearly impossible to keep up with it as it causes so much instant damage to my nails. I’ve been turning to at-home manicures and regular polishes ever since, and a polish brand that can actually help repair nails as I wear it is right up my alley.

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Polish

You can shop this nail color at Target in a few different color options, but if you’re after the glazed donut look, make sure to pick it up in the shade “111 fluer-t.” Once you apply two coats, you might just start hawking Rhode skincare to all your friends and call yourself Mrs. Bieber.

The best part about this nail color is that it retails for under $7, and you can pick it up at Target for just $6.79. Rock the color to all of your summer wedding destinations, and maybe even bring it over to girls night so you and your crew can fan girl over the look. The Sally Hansen Color Therapy collection also sells the perfect top coat to seal in your color, and you can pick that up as well for the exact same price to complete the look.

Sally Hansen Color Therapy Top Coat

This TikTok showcases what the polish looks like on, and users are already freaking out at how easy it is to get a full on salon-quality manicure at home without breaking the bank. Stock up now before the rest of the internet realizes it’s available and wipes out the Target stash.