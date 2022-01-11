Hailey Bieber Just Teased Her Upcoming Skincare Line & OMG the Glow

We’ve been waiting patiently (OK, maybe a little impatiently) for updates from Hailey Bieber on her upcoming beauty line. We told you back in 2019 (!) that the model had a makeup and skincare brand in the works and since then, we’ve been getting little details here and there that give us a hint at what we should expect. To wit, Bieber’s makeup artist posted a photo and tagged Rhode skincare in the picture, giving us a look at what might be coming down the pipeline.

The first thing we thought when we saw Bieber’s face on makeup artist Nina Park‘s Instagram feed was: glowy. Her skin looks fresh and dewy — exactly what we’re craving for 2022. In fact, it looks like Bieber has very little makeup on at all. We’re seeing groomed brows, maybe a little hydrating concealer and tinted lip balm and not much else. Because Park also tagged hairstyled Jen Atkin and wardrobe stylist Karla Welch, it’s possible this is an upcoming campaign shoot for Rhodes Skincare.

Love it or hate it, there’s going to be even more celebrity beauty brands in 2022. There are a few A-listers who have secret lines being revealed soon-ish, and others we have more information on, such as Peyton List’s Pley Beauty. We also expect expanded lines from brands that did well in 2021, such as Jennifer Aniston’s LolaVie, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Halsey’s About Face.

As for Miss Hailey Bieber, she trademarked Rhode Beauty cosmetics, fragrances, body care, bath products, hair care, makeup and skincare, though she may not do it all. It seems skincare is first though. And we won’t have to wait forever. In a recent YouTube video, she said, “OK, I’m not going to be shady about it. Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited.”