How Hailey Bieber Gets That Coveted ‘Glazed Donut’ Skin Before Bed

Though I’m a bit older than Hailey Bieber, thanks to her recent YouTube video, I learned we have very similar skin. Thanks why I’m pretty obsessed with Bieber’s nighttime skincare routine right now. She uses products I know and love and also some I haven’t thought about trying with my skin type. We’re both pretty dry and sensitive and favor cleansers that don’t strip your skin. But we’re both also prone to breakouts, especially hormonal ones around our chin and jaw. So it’s all about hydration that doesn’t clog the pores. Oh, and we also both want to look like a ‘glazed donut.’

The model took to YouTube to tell her fans how she gets ready for bed with her favorite skincare products. “After a long day of work, I’m super tired and I’m ready to climb into bed,” she says. Luckily, her routine doesn’t take too long and it also doesn’t cost a million dollars. She starts by pulling her hair back (duh) and double cleansing, first with an oil cleanser to remove makeup and a hydrating one to remove dirt and oil.

These are followed by serums, moisturizers and oils. “Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed doughnut,” she says. She skips the heavier lotions if she’s breaking out and uses more lightweight products. Ready to shop her must-haves? We broke them all down for you, below.

Mara Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil

We also love this sensitive-skin friendly oil cleanser packed with Mara’s algae blend as well as four fruit enzymes for gentle exfoliation.

HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash

This skin-calming cream cleanser removes dirt and oil but doesn’t strip your skin.

Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil

This luxe oil contains organic botanicals, nutrients, and antioxidants to help fight free radicals, brighten, hydrate and plump skin.

Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack – 32ct

Bieber pops on these hydrocolloid patches when she sees a pimple pop up.

bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream

The bareMinerals spokesmodel uses this vegan eye cream with a plant-based retinol alternative that won’t irritate sensitive skin.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Bieber is right that Aquaphor is one of the best skin protectants to use as a lip balm before bed.

Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum

“I love peptides. I think that’s one of the best things you can put on your skin and I’m going to massage it into my skin while my face is still a little bit damp so that the product soaks into the skin a little bit better,” says Bieber. This one is a favorite from a celebrity esthetician.

Biba Los Angeles Cream Barrier

This heavier cream provides water-based hydration and anti-wrinkle firming peptides.