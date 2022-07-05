Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Pearl Nails Are Going Viral as TikTokers Recreate the Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over glitter. There’s a new nail finish in town and Hailey Bieber is a fan. In a TikTok interview with Refinery29, Bieber revealed exactly what she asks for when it comes to her nails. They’re an updated version of the nude, neutral nails celebrities love so much. These look like white pearls with a cool chrome finish. And they’re pretty easy to copy.

“I do one thin layer of a color,” Bieber told Refinery29. “I like making my own colors too, so I’ll ask her [the nail technician] ‘Can you mix this with this and put clear in it to thin it out.” She added: “Then, I rub chrome dust over it. I’m having a chrome nail obsession.” And it gets even better.

Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared the exact color combo on Instagram. Once TikTokers learned of Bieber’s secret, to the salon! they went. Ganzorigt calls the mani “glazed donuts nails.”

Here’s the combo. Ganzorigt applies OPI Stay Strong gel base coat ($8.99 at Walmart) with OPI GelColor Gel Nail Polish in Funny Bunny ($22.79 at Walmart) on top. Next comes OPI Gel Color Stay Shiny Top Coat ($18.45 at Walmart) with OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder in Tin Man Can ($29.95 at Walmart) sprinkled on top. These are all OPI Professional products you can ask for at the nail salon but we found them at Walmart if you want to DIY the look.

Every TikToker who tried the pearly chrome nails loved them. Kyndall Ames asked for the exact combo at the nail salon and her tech seriously delivered. Rachel Autenrieth wasn’t sure exactly what to ask for but her nail artist killed it, as well. This color combo works well on shorter nails, too. You don’t have to do the long almond shape as Bieber does. Trisha Smith‘s nails look great and they’re a shorter almond style.

Chrome nails for everyone!