Hailey Bieber’s “Candy Cane” Glazed-Doughnut Nails Are Perfect for the Holidays

If you’re looking for last-minute holiday nail inspo, we’ve got you. Well, Hailey Bieber does. She posted a shot of her new holiday nails to Instagram with the caption, “Prepare to be sick of me!” Girl knows these are going to be everywhere. Bieber dubbed the set “candy cane glazed nails,” a take on her viral “glazed donut nails.” While the red tips on these feel holiday-ready, we have a feeling folks will be trying the manicure all year round, because why not?

Luckily, her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted exactly how she created the nails so we can all copy ourselves at home. For the viral glazed donut nails, Bieber told Refinery29: “I do one thin layer of a color. I like making my own colors too, so I’ll ask her [the nail technician] ‘Can you mix this with this and put clear in it to thin it out.” She added: “Then, I rub chrome dust over it. I’m having a chrome nail obsession.” Ganzorigt used all OPI nail products.

These are similar in terms of nail products but the technique is different.

Ganzorigt prepped the nails with OPI GelColor Stay Strong Base Coat ($21.95 at Walmart) and added one coat of OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny ($8.68 at Walmart). Then, she did the french tips in OPI GelColor in Big Apple Red ($10.54 at Walmart) followed by a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat ($15.90 at Walmart). Next came OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can (which is sold out!) and finally OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat ($18.45 at Walmart).

For the sold-out chrome topper, there are some options on Amazon that can do the trick, like Artdone Chrome Nail Powder ($5.99 at Amazon

).

To say we’re obsessed would be an understatement.