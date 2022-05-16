A Definitive Guide to Every Makeup Product Hailey Bieber Uses—Including The Concealer That’s Like a ‘Lightbulb For Your Skin’

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

While we not so patiently wait for Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare line to launch, we’re taking a moment to highlight some of the model’s favorite beauty products. We’ve already covered her entire skincare sequence, after all. She stays on top of so many trends, like “sunburn blush” and fluffy model brows that have us dying to know exactly what she uses. Luckily, we didn’t have to dig too deep because Mrs. Bieber shares her routine with fans all the time.

Thanks to Hailey’s TikTok, we were able to compile an extensive list of the makeup products she actually uses on the regular. Every time she posts a GRWM, she opts for the no-makeup makeup look for which she’s known, but in each video, she seems to mix up her products.

And though you’d expect a celeb lineup to include a bunch of more high-end brands, nothing in this roundup will cost you more than $90 (cha-ching!!). Hailey is indeed an affordable makeup brand queen and we appreciate her even more for that. From a $20 Make Up For Ever lip pencil that instantly plumps the appearance of your pout to a $90 bronzer and highlighter palette that’ll make your skin shine like the stars, we’re sure you’ll find a thing or two to add to your makeup routine.

Whatever you choose, Hailey’s top picks will have you looking like a dewy beauty all summer long. Below, find 10 makeup products Hailey Bieber stans.

RELATED: A Definitive Guide to Every Skincare Product Hailey Bieber Uses—From $4 Lip Balms to $400 Face Sculptors

Kosas Revealer Concealer

Don’t sleep on Kosas’ Revealer Concealer. Hailey Bieber keeps using it in her GRWM TikToks and that’s probably because it’s a medium-coverage concealer, eye cream and spot treatment all in one. It’s so good at brightening and smoothing, that the brand dubs it a “lightbulb for your skin.”

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Face Palette

Hailey is known for her glazed-donut skin and dewy makeup. To add all the glow to her face, she uses Tom Ford’s Shade and Illuminate Cream Face Palette. “I really like creamy highlighters. This one’s really pretty,” she explains in one of her TikTok makeup tutorials.

In a YouTube video she did with Vogue, she uses the palette for both her bronzer and highlighter. Hailey truly is the queen of multifunctional products, since you can see her tap the bronzer wherever she wants to contour, as well as on her eyelids.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil

The model can’t stop gushing over Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil. In one TikTok tutorial, she says, “Everyone knows I love this Anywhere Caffeine lip liner.”

“I like anything that’s multi-use, I feel like I’ve said that before. It just gets me,” Hailey says in another TikTok. “But in this instance, I’m using it for my lips so I can overline them like I always do.” Besides using it as lip liner, you could also dab the product on as you would for blush, contour your cheekbones or create precise wings on your eyelids.

Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm

Hailey’s been rocking the “faux sunburn” blush trend lately. In one of her TikToks, she uses this multipurpose balm to give her cheeks a beautiful, natural-looking flush. Her fave shade, Apricot, is out of stock pretty much everywhere, but we found it available to shop at goop.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

It’s no secret that Hailey has one of the best pouts in Hollywood. Following lining her lips with Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil, she reaches for Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Pillow Talk lipstick. “I’m just going to put this on my finger and dab it on. I love this lip combo. I love lip combos that I feel like match my natural color of my lip,” she said in a TikTok.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

While the model loves wet-looking skin, she still sets her makeup look with a powder. She wipes Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder, a cult-favorite, over her T-zone in one of her TikToks.

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

If loose powders aren’t your cup of tea, she also loves Kosas’ Cloud Set Setting Powder. “This is just really for any of the areas I feel like I get a little oily, which is mostly the T-zone area,” Hailey explains in a TikTok GRWM.

Milk Makeup Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel

Mrs. Bieber’s perfectly brushed-up arches are brought to you by Milk Makeup’s Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel. It contains thickening fibers to help you get those easy, breezy, full brows that models like Hailey have put on everyone’s radar. As you can see in her TikTok, you literally just need a swipe or two of this brow gel to recreate her brows.

MAC Cosmetics Eyeshadow

In a recent TikTok GRWM, Mrs. Bieber shows us how to create the easiest, most minimal eye look. “I don’t usually do too much on my eyes, but I’m going to do this MAC eyeshadow in Wedge. Just a little bit. Just a little something, something.”

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Face Essentials Palette

Mrs. Bieber never shies away from blush. She applied two layers of Make Up For Ever’s blush in a TikTok she recently posted. It looks like she opted for a deep berry shade from the face palette.